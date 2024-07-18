27-year-old travel influencer Aanvi Kamdar passes away after falling into 300-foot gorge while shooting reels

A 27-year-old Mumbai-based travel influencer, Aanvi Kamdar died after falling into a gorge while filming an Instagram video. On July 16, Kamdar, a chartered accountant who documented her trips on Instagram under the name @theglocaljournal, visited the famous Kumbhe waterfall in Maharashtra's Raigad district. She was accompanied by seven friends and while filming a video, Kamdar slipped and plummeted into a 300-foot gorge, according to a Mangaon police officer.

Her companions informed local authorities, who responded swiftly, and along with the rescue squad, backup came from the Coast Guard, Kolad rescue team, and Maharashtra State Electricity Board employees. Another rescuer informed Lokmat that enormous stones continued falling down the gorge, hindering the effort. Kamdar was extracted from the gorge following a six-hour effort. However, she received significant injuries in the collision and died in the hospital.

Her rescuers brought her to the adjacent Mangaon Taluka government hospital, where she died while receiving treatment, according to a Mangaon police station official. Authorities have encouraged travelers to exercise particular caution when viewing waterfalls during the monsoon season.

Kamdar's pals informed police and local rescuers, who arrived at the scene. She was transported to a local hospital, where she died while receiving treatment. Kamdar was a chartered accountant by profession and a social media influencer known for creating reels. She has more than 2,50,000 Instagram followers.

