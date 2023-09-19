'Without Varman there is no...': Rajinikanth praises Vinayakan in Jailer movie success meet

Jailer, a film by Nelson Dilipkumar, starring Superstar Rajinikanth has been a massive success at the box office. Vinayakan's portrayal as 'Varman' that took centre stage. Audiences from various regions and language backgrounds lauded Vinayakan's performance.

Jailer, a film by Nelson Dilipkumar, starring Superstar Rajinikanth has been a massive success at the box office and has been receiving praise from fans and critics from worldwide. The film was released on August 10 and was an immediate hit. To celebrate the success of the film, the makers arranged an event in Chennai. The event was attended by cast and crew members, including Rajinikanth, Nelson Dilipkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Anirudh Ravichander, Kalanithi Maran, Mirna Menon, Tamannaah Bhatia, and more.

Yet, above all expectations, it was Vinayakan's portrayal as 'Varman' that took centre stage. Audiences from various regions and language backgrounds lauded Vinayakan's performance. His powerful presence and depth of character stood out. The strong emotions conveyed by Vinayakan's character played a significant role in Jailer's remarkable success. Now Rajinikanth is saying that if there is no Varman, there is no Jailer. Rajinikanth spoke in praise of Vinayakan at Jailer's success event.

Rajinikanth says that he knew the character of Varman would be sensational even when he heard the story. Rajinikanth said, "I had said that Varman will be a sensation like Gabbar Singh in Sholay. Vinayakan is not here today. Lord Ram got all the respect and courtesy due to the presence of Ravan. Similarly, Varman in the jailer. Without Varman, there is no jailer. Vinayakan has acted very beautifully", said Rajinikanth.

He also showered praise on producer Kalanithi Maran, director Nelson Dilipkumar, composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan, editor Nirmal, and all other cast and crew members, including Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal and Jackie Shroff who played cameo roles in the film.

The Rajinikanth-starrer has surpassed the Rs. 500 crore mark globally. The film has now surpassed Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 as the second highest-grossing Kollywood film.