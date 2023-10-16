'Tiger 3' trailer OUT: Salman Khan on mission to protect family, Emraan Hashmi menaces as villain (Watch)

'Tiger 3' is termed to be one of the year's most anticipated films and will be released in theaters on November 10, 2023.

The trailer for Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif -starrer 'Tiger 3' is finally out. The trailer was released today on Yash Raj film's YouTube channel and promises to be action-packed. The Tiger 3 trailer, which is less than three minutes long, features nonstop action on the largest scale the audience has seen this year. 'Tiger 3', which follows the events of the previous two films in the series as well as 'War' and 'Pathaan', promises to be intense and emotional.

This time, Salman will go on a personal mission to save his family, and while he does so, he will get an option to choose between family and the country. Who will the hero choose is a big question.

During the entire 3-minute-long trailer, the villain's face was not revealed, his voice was heard in the background. While everyone was curious to know who was playing the negative role, Emraan Hashmi walked in at the end of the trailer and was termed 'villain'

The film also stars Emraan Hashmi. 'Tiger 3' is directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films and is the fifth entry in the YRF Spy Universe and the sequel to 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.

'Tiger 3' is slated to be released on November 12, 2023, in multiple languages such as Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.