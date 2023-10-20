'Tiger 3': Salman Khan, Arijit Singh's first collaboration song to be out on this date

It was in 2014 when Arijit Singh showed up in slippers to accept his award at a famous show that Salman Khan was co-hosting. When the singer arrived on the stage, Salman Khan made fun of him.

Salman Khan and Arijit Singh have finally collaborated. Seven years after their feud during the production of the film 'Sultan', the two believed 'Let bygones be bygones' and have decided to move forward. Salman Khan took to his Instagram to share that his new song 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' will be out on October 23, 2023, and that the song is sung by Arijit Singh.

The post

Sharing a picture from the song Salman wrote, "Pehle gaane ki pehli jhalak. #LekePrabhuKaNaam! Oh haan, yeh hai Arijit Singh ka pehla gaana mere liye. Song out on 23rd Oct. #Tiger3 coming to theatres this Diwali, 12th Nov. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu."

Salman also shared a teaser of the song, 'Leke Prabhu Ka Naam' which says Katrina and Salman are back. In the song, the two are seen showing their dance moves and their sizzling chemistry.

Song's teaser



Salman Khan, Arijit Singh fallout

It was in 2014 when Arijit showed up in slippers to accept his award at a famous show that Salman Khan was co-hosting. When the singer arrived at the stage, Salman made fun of him and remarked pointing at his slippers, "Tu hai winner?" while Arijit responded by saying that the hosts bored him to sleep.

This statement hurt Salman and as a result, Arijit was dropped from many Salman films, including 'Kick', 'Bajarangi Bhaijaan', and 'Sultan'. The singer even apologized to the actor online, but later reversed it.

'Tiger 3'

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi-starrer 'Tiger 3' is termed to be an action thriller film directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. It is the fifth entry in the YRF Spy Universe and the sequel to 'Tiger Zinda Hai'. The film will have a worldwide release on November 12, 2023.