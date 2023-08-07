Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'The Time Machine' to 'A Wrinkle in Time': 7 best books about Time Travel

    Explore the enchanting world of time travel through these seven iconic books that blend history, romance, science fiction, and fantasy, captivating readers across generations.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 7, 2023, 5:43 PM IST

    Time travel has been a fascinating concept in literature, captivating readers with its exploration of the past, present, and future. These seven books about time travel showcase the diversity of storytelling within the genre. From classic literature to modern novels, they explore themes of history, love, morality, and the intricacies of time itself. Each of these works has left an indelible mark on literature, offering readers a chance to experience the thrill of time travel without leaving the comfort of their own world.

    Here are seven of the best books about time travel that have stood the test of time and continue to transport readers through the corridors of history:

    1. "Outlander" by Diana Gabaldon

    Blending historical fiction and time travel, Diana Gabaldon's 1991 novel follows Claire Randall, a World War II nurse who finds herself transported back to 18th-century Scotland. This book weaves romance, adventure, and historical accuracy into a compelling narrative.

    2. "The Time Machine" by H.G. Wells

    Considered a pioneer in the genre, this 1895 novel by H.G. Wells introduced the concept of a time machine itself. The protagonist travels to the distant future, witnessing the evolution of humanity and the rise and fall of civilizations. Wells's imagination and social commentary make this a timeless classic.

    3. "11/22/63" by Stephen King

    Master of horror Stephen King ventured into time travel with this novel published in 2011. It follows a high school teacher who discovers a time portal and attempts to prevent the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. King's storytelling prowess combines historical events with his signature suspense.

    4. "Kindred" by Octavia E. Butler

    Octavia E. Butler's 1979 novel is a powerful exploration of time travel and slavery. The protagonist, a modern African American woman, is transported back to the antebellum South, where she confronts the harsh realities of the past and the impact of history on the present.

    5. "The Time Traveler's Wife" by Audrey Niffenegger

    Audrey Niffenegger's 2003 novel delves into the emotional and romantic aspects of time travel. It follows the complex love story between a man who involuntarily time travels and his wife, who must navigate the challenges of their unconventional relationship.

    6. "Slaughterhouse-Five" by Kurt Vonnegut

    Kurt Vonnegut's 1969 novel is known for its unconventional narrative and anti-war themes. The protagonist, Billy Pilgrim, becomes "unstuck in time," experiencing different moments of his life, including his experiences as a soldier in World War II.

    7. "A Wrinkle in Time" by Madeleine L'Engle

    This 1962 children's novel by Madeleine L'Engle weaves science fiction and fantasy elements into a tale of time travel and interdimensional journeys. It follows a young girl's quest to rescue her father from a distant planet, aided by mystical beings and the concept of "tesseracts."

