    'SCAM 2003: The Telgi Story' trailer OUT: Hansal Mehta takes audience into an intriguing scam era

    'SCAM 2003: The Telgi Story' will stream on SONY LIV from November 03, 2023 onwards.

    First Published Oct 18, 2023, 5:09 PM IST

    'SCAM 2003: The Telgi Story' is slated to return with its last sequel, Vol II, following the popularity of Vol I. Sony LIV will begin streaming all episodes of the series on November 03, 2023. The series is based on true events and is about a person called Telgi who becomes the architect of one of India's most brilliant programs, which extends over numerous states and shocks the entire country.

    Sharing the show's trailer, director Hansal Mehta wrote, "Here we go again! Sabki zubaan pe tha Telgi ka naam, par Telgi ki zubaan pe kiska? Find out on 3rd November! Scam 2003 - The Telgi Story, all episodes, streaming on 3rd November, only on Sony LIV."

    Cast

    The series stars Gagan Dev Riar, Sana Amin Sheikh, Bhavana Balsaver, Bharat Jadhav, J. D. Chakravarthy, Bharat Dabholkar, Shashank Ketkar, Talat Aziz, Nikhil Ratnaparkhi, Vivek Mishra, Hitha Chandrashekhar, Ajay Jadhav, and Dinesh Lal Yadav. The series is directed by Tushar Hiranandani and directed by national award-winning director Hansal Mehta.

    About 'SCAM 2003: The Telgi Story'. 

    The series follows Abdul Karim Telgi, a fruit trader from Khanapur, Karnataka, on his road to becoming the brains behind one of India's most brilliant frauds, which spanned 18 states and shocked the entire country. Applause Entertainment, in collaboration with StudioNEXT, is producing 'Scam 2003: The Telgi Story'. 

    Last Updated Oct 18, 2023, 5:09 PM IST
