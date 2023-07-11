Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Satyaprem Ki Katha' enters Rs 100 Cr club worldwide, film triumphs globally

    Sajid Nadiadwala and Namah Pictures's 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' is leaving its mark at the box office as well as the hearts of the audience.

    'Satyaprem Ki Katha' enters Rs 100 Cr club worldwide, film triumphs globally
    With all the love and great positive word of mouth from the audience, the film collected 2 Cr. on Monday making its India total amounting to 68.06 Cr. Net, and has crossed the mark of 100 Cr. worldwide. Opened with the collection of 9.25 Cr. on day 1, with a bare minimal drop on working Friday, the film collected 7 Cr. on day 2, which was further followed by day 3 Saturday with its collection of 10.10 Cr., while it continued the rise in its collection on day 4 Sunday with 12.15 Cr. 

    ALSO READ: Kajal Aggarwal enjoys romantic holiday with Gautam Kitchlu in Turkey, see PHOTOS

    After which the film passed the crucial Monday test having collected 4.21 Cr. on day five, while on Tuesday the film collected 4.05 Cr. on day six, further to which, with 3.45 Cr. on day seven, Wednesday, the film crossed the 50 Cr. mark ahead of which on day 8 Thursday, the film collected 3 Cr. while the Friday collection amounts to 2.85 Cr. on day 9 and the further having booked a great jump of 70% on Saturday day 10, the film collected 4.75 Cr., while it entered a superhit club proving itself a successful story with its Sunday day 11 collection of 5.25 Cr., the film has registered an excellent growth at the box office, ahead of which the on Monday, the film collected 2 Cr. Now, the total of 12 days amounted to 68.06 Cr. Nett. 

    ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ also marks a massive collaboration between NGE and Namah Pictures. Interestingly, Sajid Nadiadwala and Shareen Mantri Kedia with Kishor Arora & director Sameer Vidwans won a National Award for their respective feature films. 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' was released in theaters on 29th June 2023. As per Koimoi, here’s the overseas breakdown of the collection:

    USA/CAN – $1.33M
    Australia – A$301.5K
    New Zealand – NZ$93.5K
    UK – £200.7K
    Germany – €7.58K
    Malaysia – RM38.1K
    ROW – $750K (estimated)

     

    ALSO READ: 'Jawan' Prevue trending on social media; Film industry and fans alike cannot contain excitement

