    'Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire' box office collection Day 3: Prabhas' film grosses Rs 400 crore worldwide

    'Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire' broke records by grossing Rs 400 crore in three days after its release with Rs 208 crore coming from the Indian box office alone. 

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 10:59 AM IST

    'Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire', starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran has been the year's greatest blockbuster and according to Sacnilk, preliminary estimates indicate that the film made Rs 95 crore on its first day in India across all languages. The film broke records by grossing Rs 400 crore in three days after its release. Prashanth Neel's film has grossed over Rs 400 crore worldwide, with Rs 208 crore coming from the Indian box office alone. 

    'Salaar Part 1:CeaseFire' opening box office collection

    Its popularity can be credited to Prabhas' star power and the multi-language release, which included Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil dubs, making it a hit both in India and beyond. 'Salaar's production company, Hombale Films, reported on the first day of release that the film generated a global gross of Rs 175 crore. 

    'Salaar' received good reviews as the year's largest opening Indian film set the foundation for strong word-of-mouth promotion and the potential for remarkable success during the festive Christmas season. On Sunday, the film achieved an overall Telugu occupancy of 73.64 percent, with Hyderabad occupancy of 89.25 percent.

    About 'Salaar Part 1:CeaseFire'

    'Salaar: Part 1: Ceasefire' from Hombale Films stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu in major parts. The film was directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Vijay Kiragandur. 'Salaar' runs for 2 hours and 55 minutes and receives an 'A' rating from the censor board. There are various brutal combat sequences, violence, and battle scenes throughout the film.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 10:59 AM IST
