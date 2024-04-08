'Pushpa 2 The Rule' Teaser: Makers drop video on Allu Arjun's birthday (WATCH)

On the occasion of Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers dropped the teaser and it will give you goosebumps.

The teaser of Allu Arjun's much-awaited film 'Pushpa 2 The Rule' is finally here. On the occasion of the actor's birthday, the makers dropped the teaser and it will give you goosebumps.

Allu Arjun turned 42 today and the preview astounds you with its sheer grandeur, hues, and scale. Pushparaj, the audience's favorite character, appears in an unbelievable yet powerful avatar that exudes swag and intensity in every frame. To top it off, DSP's music complements the teaser with strong beats and heart-pounding background music.

'Pushpa 2 The Rule' is set to be released in theaters globally on August 15th, 2024. Sukumar directed and Mythri Movie Makers produced the film, which stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Fasil in the key roles.