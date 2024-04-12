Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Pushpa 2': Allu Arjun's film spends 60 crore on six minute scene? OTT rights sold to THIS platform

    'Pushpa 2' is rumored to have a budget of Rs 500 crore and T-Series has already paid Rs 60 crore for the film's worldwide audio and Hindi satellite rights.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

    Allu Arjun is currently winding up the filming of the highly anticipated film 'Pushpa 2'. The film is set to be released this year, and director Sukumar is planning what appears to be an epic cinematic experience. While the film remains under wraps, it is believed that the makers spent over Rs 60 crore to shoot a six-minute scene, which took 30 days to complete. Insiders say the scene included a Gangamma Jatara performance and a battle scene.

    'Pushpa 2' budget, digital rights

    Meanwhile, 'Pushpa 2' is rumored to have a budget of Rs 500 crore and T-Series has already paid Rs 60 crore for the film's worldwide audio and Hindi satellite rights. It is also reported that Star Maa has obtained Telugu satellite rights, meanwhile, it is alleged that Netflix has acquired digital streaming rights for Rs 100 crore. The makers have yet to respond to these claims.

    So far, Allu Arjun's and Rashmika Mandanna's looks have been revealed and a few days back, the film's teaser was also out. 

    Teaser

    According to reports, Sanjay Dutt will make a guest appearance in 'Pushpa 2'. However, there is no formal confirmation of this as of yet. The film will release worldwide on August 15, 2024.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2024, 8:45 AM IST
