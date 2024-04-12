Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    STOP consuming refined oils! 10 reasons it is bad for your health

    Refined oils may contain residues of allergenic proteins from the source, which can trigger allergic reactions in susceptible individuals.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Apr 12, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    Refined oils, often produced using processes like chemical extraction and high-heat refining, can have various negative impacts on health when consumed excessively or as a major component of one's diet. Here are ten reasons why refined oils may not be ideal for your health:

    Nutrient Loss

    During the refining process, many of the natural nutrients present in the oil, such as vitamins, antioxidants, and phytonutrients, are removed or significantly reduced, diminishing the nutritional value of the oil.

    Increased Inflammation

    Refined oils, particularly those high in omega-6 fatty acids like corn, soybean, and sunflower oil, can contribute to inflammation in the body when consumed in excess. Chronic inflammation is associated with various health problems, including cardiovascular disease, arthritis, and metabolic disorders.

    Imbalance of Omega Fatty Acids

    Refined oils often contain imbalanced ratios of omega-6 to omega-3 fatty acids, with excessive omega-6 consumption relative to omega-3s. An imbalance in these fatty acids can promote inflammation and increase the risk of chronic diseases.

    Highly Processed

    The refining process typically involves the use of chemicals, solvents, and high temperatures, which can introduce harmful compounds into the oil and generate trans fats, which are known to be detrimental to heart health.

    Oxidative Damage

    Refined oils are more prone to oxidation due to their processing and exposure to heat and light. Oxidized oils can produce harmful free radicals in the body, contributing to cell damage and increasing the risk of chronic diseases, including cancer.

    Impact on Heart Health

    Consumption of refined oils high in trans fats and omega-6 fatty acids has been linked to an increased risk of cardiovascular disease, including heart attacks, stroke, and atherosclerosis.

    Insulin Resistance

    Regular consumption of refined oils, especially those high in omega-6 fatty acids, may contribute to insulin resistance, a condition in which cells become less responsive to insulin, leading to elevated blood sugar levels and an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

    Weight Gain and Obesity

    Refined oils are calorie-dense and low in satiety-promoting nutrients. Excessive consumption of these oils, particularly in processed foods, can contribute to weight gain and obesity when not consumed in moderation as part of a balanced diet.

    Negative Impact on Cholesterol Levels

    Some refined oils, especially those high in saturated fats, can raise levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol in the blood, increasing the risk of cardiovascular disease.

    Potential for Allergic Reactions

    Refined oils may contain residues of allergenic proteins from the source, which can trigger allergic reactions in susceptible individuals.

    While moderate consumption of certain refined oils as part of a balanced diet may not pose significant health risks for most people, it's generally advisable to prioritize less processed, whole food sources of fats and oils, such as extra virgin olive oil, avocado oil, and coconut oil, which retain more of their natural nutrients and health-promoting properties.

