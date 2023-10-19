Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'MasterChef India' announces two new editions to the show, details here

    Following the amazing success of the reality show MasterChef India - Hindi, the show has added Tamil and Telugu versions to it as well. 

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 6:33 PM IST

    One of India's favorite shows 'MasterChef India' is currently running on Sony LIV and the show proudly announced that it will be available in two new regional languages. Following the amazing success of the reality show MasterChef India - Hindi, the show has added Tamil and Telugu versions to it as well. 

    Judges for Tamil show 

    Chef Koushik Shankar, Chef Shreeya Adka, and Chef Rakesh Raghunathan will serve on the Tamil judging panel.

    Judges for Telugu show

    Sanjay Thumma, Chef Nikitha Umesh, and Chef Chalapathi Rao will serve on the Telugu judging panel.

     With this, 'MasterChef India' hopes to establish a sense of relatability and foster a connection between the audience and the cultural nuances by embracing the Southern translation. Every region in India, a country filled with cross-cultural opportunities, exhibits its distinct culinary culture. The franchise recognizes and acknowledges the country's amazing variety by expanding into regional versions.

    'MasterChef India' Hindi

    'MasterChef India' is a Hindi-language competitive cooking reality television series in India that debuted on StarPlus on October 16, 2010. The show is based on the Australian series of the same name and produced by Endemol Shine, includes amateur and home cooks fighting for the title of 'MasterChef'. Vikas Khanna, Pooja Dhingra, and Ranveer Brar are the current panel of judges.

    Last Updated Oct 19, 2023, 6:33 PM IST
