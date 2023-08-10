Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'King of Kotha' trailer OUT: Dulquer Salmaan turns gangster in Abhilash Joshiy's film (WATCH)

    Dulquer Salmaan shines as a local gangster in the trailer of the period film 'King of Kotha'. He sheds his romantic image from his previous films for this Abhilash Joshiy directorial. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

    'King of Kotha' trailer OUT: Dulquer Salmaan turns gangster in Abhilash Joshiy's film (WATCH)
    First Published Aug 10, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

    Dulquer Salmaan's King of Kotha trailer has set the stage for an impressive treat for his fans. Departing from his typical romantic roles, the actor takes on the persona of a local gangster in this period film. The teaser provides a tantalizing peek into the narrative, portraying DQ's character Raju's ambitions to inherit his father's criminal legacy and claim the title of 'King of Kotha'. This shift in Salmaan's portrayal, along with the intriguing storyline, has heightened anticipation among his followers, promising a captivating cinematic experience that diverges from his usual romantic image.

    About 'King of Kotha'

    Dulquer Salmaan's character evolves into the revered "people's hero" in 'King of Kotha', wielding authority over the town while battling alcoholism. The film gratifies fans with a romantic subplot between Dulquer and Aishwarya Lekshmi. Centered on Kotha's drug trade, the plot revolves around Raju's clashes with rival gang factions. Packed with mass-appeal ingredients, the movie holds the potential to become Dulquer's next pan-Indian blockbuster, delivering a dynamic mix of action, romance, and intrigue. 

    Watch trailer:

    Dulquer Salmaan, earlier in an interview revealed that they reshot the film's climax. He shared, “I actually started a production house because I wanted to take care of my films and ensure that they are given everything they need and deserve. At the beginning of my career, I had seen films suffer, maybe because of the production or some other department. Yes, we did reshoot the climax of King of Kotha, but it’s not because there’s anything problematic. I think when you watch the film in one continuous flow, it warranted something even bigger.”

    Dulquer Salmaan has affirmed that King of Kotha stands as one of his most demanding roles so far. Helmed by Abhilash Joshiy, the movie is slated for an August release. In addition to this, Dulquer is set to grace the screen in Raj & DK's Hindi web series Guns & Gulaabs, scheduled to premiere on August 18th. This back-to-back presence in two distinct projects is sure to keep fans eagerly awaiting August's cinematic offerings.

    Last Updated Aug 10, 2023, 11:25 AM IST
    Parineeti Chopra strikes a chord with her soulful singing in 'Rahe Na Rahe Hum'; WATCH video ATG

    Made In Heaven Season 2 LEAKED: Sobhita Dhulipala, Kalki Koechlin's web series OUT on torrent sites RBA

    Anand Mahindra goes gaga over Abhishek Bachchan's 'Ghoomer'; here's what he said RBA

    Jailer LEAKED: Rajinikanth's film out for FREE download on Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Tamilblasters and other torrent sites RBA

    Jailer REVIEW from USA and Canada: Is Rajinikanth, Nelson Dlipkumar's film worth your time and money? Read THIS

