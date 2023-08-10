Jailer LEAKED: Rajinikanth's film out for FREE download onTamilrockers, Filmyzilla, other torrent sites

Rajinikanth's Jailer has been leaked online on numerous websites such as Filmyzilla, Ibomma, TamilYogi, Tamilblasters, Movierulz, Tamilrockers, and other pirated sites within hours of release on theatres.

Rajinikanth's long-awaited flick Jailer has finally arrived, and it is nothing short of a cinematic spectacular. Fans and journalists alike have praised Jailer, which stars none other than the iconic entertainer. The film, directed by Nelson, has received good feedback since its announcement. Jailer, which was released on August 10th, contains a star-studded cast that includes Tamannaah and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal parts.

Meanwhile, it also stars Mohanlal, a Malayalam cinema classic, and Shiva Rajkumar, a Kannada film superstar. Jackie Shroff, a Bollywood bigwig, also appears. With a massive star cast, the film is packed with action, drama, and Rajinikanth's unrivalled screen presence.

Jailer leaked online:

The makers of Jailer are sore as the movie Jailer has been leaked online. This comes hours after the film's premiere in the US. The film is now available to download in HD. According to sources, "Jailer" has fallen prey to online piracy. Despite its theatrical premiere, the film has been illegally pirated on torrent sites, allowing for unlicensed streaming. This tragedy serves as a sad reminder of the entertainment industry's continuous war against piracy.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time a film has been subjected to similar leaks, indicating a common problem in the film business. Despite earlier measures to prevent piracy, such as harsh actions and site limitations, these unlicensed sites continue to exist, providing for illicit downloads and streaming choices.

Jailer has been leaked on several websites. It is free to watch and download in HD. Many others who looked for it were able to locate it in 360p, 480p, and even 1080p on various websites.

This "Jailer" leak underscores the critical necessity to solve this situation. The entertainment business relies on the support and respect of its audience to thrive. By watching their favourite series and films on legal channels, consumers help to support the creative work of filmmakers and artists, maintaining a healthy and thriving entertainment scene.

DISCLAIMER- As piracy is a criminal act under the Copyright Act of 1957, Asianet Newsable does not condone or promote it. We respectfully suggest you refrain from engaging in such practices or encouraging piracy