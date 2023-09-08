'Kannur Squad' trailer: Mamootty's suspense thriller created a wave of excitement for his fans

The most anticipated trailer of Mammootty's investigation thriller,' Kannur Squad, was released on September 7. The trailer was released on the occasion of the 72nd birthday of Malayalam cinema's legendary actor, Mammootty.



The most anticipated trailer of Mammootty's investigation thriller,' Kannur Squad, was released on September 7. The trailer was released on the occasion of the 72nd birthday of Malayalam cinema's legendary actor, Mammootty. The movie is directed by Roby Varghese Raj and produced by Mammootty himself.

The trailer gives a glimpse of intense action sequences, suspenseful plot twists, and a narrative that will keep audiences interested.

Let's have a look at the trailer here:

In the official trailer of the movie, Mammootty takes centre stage as the lead character, stepping into the shoes of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) embroiled in a riveting case. Spanning a bit over two minutes, the trailer offers a tantalising sneak peek into the film's narrative and Mammootty's character.

'Kannur Squad' emerges as a gripping crime thriller that capitalises on Mammootty's exceptional acting talent. The trailer kicks off with a striking aerial view of the enchanting Kannur district in Kerala, immediately setting the stage for what appears to be a highly immersive and enthralling cinematic journey.

Kishore, Vijayaraghavan, Rony David Raj, Azeez Nedumangad, and Shabareesh Varma play vital roles in this film. The film will be distributed under the banner of Dulquer Salman's production house, Wayfarer Film.