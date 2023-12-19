Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Is Vijay better actor than Kamal Hassan...': Malayalam actor Shine Tom Chacko about Thalapathy Vijay

    Shine Tom Chacko, a well-known Malayalam actor, entered the Tamil film industry with the movie "Beast" alongside Thalapathy Vijay. Meanwhile, the Malayalam actor was last seen in the movie Maharani.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Dec 19, 2023, 3:54 PM IST

    Shine Tom Chacko, a well-known Malayalam actor, entered the Tamil film industry with the movie "Beast" alongside Thalapathy Vijay, directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar. The actor has now said whether Thalapathy Vijay is as accomplished an actor as Mammootty or Mohanlal, two revered figures in the Malayalam film industry.

    In a recent interview with a media channel, actor Shine Tom Chacko stirred by discussing gender pay disparity in the industry. He mentioned that the issue is widely debated and emphasized that salaries are influenced by factors beyond gender or acting skills. According to Chacko, an actor's star power and ability to draw an audience also play a significant role. The Malayalam actor made these comments in response to a question about the substantial pay gap between Thalapathy Vijay and Nayanthara, highlighting that not every actor with a "Superstar" title should expect similar remuneration.

     

    Shine Tom Chacko reinforced his perspective by pointing out that even legendary superstars like Mammootty, Mohanlal, and Kamal Haasan would earn less than the actor from "Master" if the title of a superstar was the only factor considered. Chacko concluded that the pay gap goes beyond gender bias or acting skills. He posed a rhetorical question, asking whether the market prefers alcohol or the Bible, suggesting that market demands and audience appeal are crucial factors influencing actors' pay in the industry.

    Meanwhile, the Malayalam actor was last seen in the movie Maharani, which hit theatres on November 24. The movie was directed by G. Marthandan. The film unfolds a rural tale set in the Alappuzha region, where Director G. Marthandan aims to portray the complexities of love and the societal issues it gives rise to, all while infusing a comedic touch. 

    Last Updated Dec 19, 2023, 3:58 PM IST
