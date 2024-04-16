Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'I am done with this..', Bigg Boss Malayalam 6 contestant Jasmin Jaffer's fiance ends relationship with her

    Jasmin and Gabri are the names that have received the most criticism in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6. Meanwhile, Jasmin Jaffer's fiance came up with a new statement against her relationship with him.

    Rashmi Kuttan
    First Published Apr 16, 2024, 9:01 AM IST

    Jasmin and Gabri are the names that have received the most criticism in Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 6. There was criticism that they both captivated the crowd by holding the love track. However, Jasmin first responded to such criticism by stating that they are friends and have a connection outside of her. Jasmin further stated that she came to the show with a promise to someone named Afzal Amir.

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Afzal (@afzal___ameer)

    He posted on his social media stating "I'm done with this relationship, I can’t handle this BB drama anymore !! Hope this post will clarify my stand finally. I seriously don’t have the energy for this anymore please spare me from this matter and don’t drag me further.

    I pray no one has to face such a situation ever in life because you may lose yourself mentally when it comes to love. For whatever she has done to me I am extremely hurt.. but I wish her a good life and let her have the strength to face her deeds and actions. She brought this on herself but for that please don’t insult her parents publicly, they are going through a lot worse. 

     Let her marry whoever she wants. I can't deal with this problem anymore. All these days I was silent. Because I was not in a good mood. But because of this girl, I can't bear any more humiliation. Jasmin played with my life, my feelings, and my dreams. This is a lesson for those who have a sincere relationship. I was with Jasmine when she told me about her love after her first breakup. I was even against my own family. Yet this is what I got. I decided to get married because of her. Our relationship was full of love for seven months. Our friends know how deep it is. Watching this drama made me realize that I was so sincere in our relationship. Understandably, she felt that I was a disposable object. Yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss Weekend is the best example of how cheating is done in public.  I became a joker in front of my friends, family and public. So, I am ending this."

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2024, 9:01 AM IST
