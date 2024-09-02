Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    "Hamare desh mein gadhe...": Bhuvan Bam on social media influencers taking over acting gigs in Bollywood

    Actors Aahana and Abhishek Banerjee called out influencers taking acting gigs. Since Bhuvan also hails from the online world, let's see what he thinks about it.

    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 2, 2024, 6:42 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 2, 2024, 6:42 PM IST

    Indian YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, known for his comedy sketches and acting skills recently crossed 5 billion views on the platform on his YouTube channel. Even though he posted his last video 9 months ago, the content creator is delighted that his channel is still viewed and enjoyed by his audience. He said, “It’s a great feeling. Who can ever think of such a massive number? It happened over the course of seven-eight years, and now it feels that ‘haan, kuch to khaas kiya hai'."

    The 30-year-old revealed that he is working on his acting and writing career, however, he still misses content-making. He said, “Of course, I miss it every day. Every day I think that today I will write something and post it, but the responsibilities have increased. There are so many topics that I have written half episodes on, but to complete them, I need to stop doing any other work and focus on this. But I don’t have that luxury in life now.”

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    Lately, several people have been discussing the entry of influencers into Bollywood and taking jobs from actual actors and how it affects them. Talking about it, actors Aahana and Abhishek Banerjee also called out influencers taking acting gigs. Since Bhuvan also hails from the online world, let's see what he thinks about it. As per Hindustan Times, Bhuvan said, "I totally understand where they are coming from because the so-called ‘influencer culture’ has taken over. Any producer or OTT platform develops a bias in favour of them. And people are getting cast basis their number of followers. So, jo log bol rahe hain, wo ek hadd tak sahi bol rahe hain kyunki hamara format aur platform alag hai, way of approach towards content alag hai."

    "I always say that hamare desh mein gadhe aur ghode saath mein daud rahe hain, aur gadhe thode se aage hi hain. And this psyche is true in every industry. Even today, people are introduced as ‘ye youtube se hai’ and you can see the bias. To find acceptance in this industry is very tough. Some people are finding work and those who aren’t, they are doing something digitally only. The eventual goal for anyone is to find an OTT project or a movie. So, the fight is to find work because perception to change nahi hoga," he added. 

