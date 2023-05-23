Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Dosti 40 saal purani hai': Anupam Kher drops 'heartfelt' note on his and David Dhawan's 'timeless' friendship

    Taking to his official Twitter handle, veteran Bollywood star Anupam Kher wrote an in-depth and emotionally stirring heartfelt note giving an insight into his 'golden' friendship with ace Bollywood filmmaker David Dhawan and their never-ending love for 'Anda Bhurji.'

    Anupam Kher is always known to be very expressive and vocal in his opinions and views concerning many issues. He has countless hit films to his credit as an actor. But Anupam Kher is also known for his witty sense of humour. The actor recently took to his Twitter handle and dropped a video post featuring David Dhawan and himself and David's wife / best half Laali.

    Anupam Kher wrote a caption for the endearing video post on his Twitter handle. He also marked 40 years of unbreakable friendship with stalwart Bollywood filmmaker David Dhawan.

    Anupam Kher's original caption in Hindi on the Twitter video post reads, "डेविड और मेरी दोस्ती 40 साल नयी है।तब से, जब मैं पैदल चलता था और #DavidDhawan अपने खटारे लेम्ब्रेटा स्कूटर पर। डेविड की bestest half लाली मेरे लिए तब भी उतनी ही स्वादिष्ट अंडे की भुर्जी बनाती थी जितनी आज! वरुण कभी हाफ पैंट में होता था।कभी उसमे भी नहीं।रोहित के हाथ में आमतौर पे किताब होती थी। सुबह सुबह बिना बताये डेविड के घर जाने की परंपरा आज भी बरकरार है। अब परिवार के सदस्य बढ़ गये है। और मेरे प्रति उन सभी का प्यार भी! आज हम सब पर प्रभु की अपार कृपा है।सबको मेहनत से अपने हिस्से की कामयाबी मिली है।David को थोड़ी ज़्यादा। हर बार उसके घर जाकर, उससे मिलकर दिन बन जाता है। धन्यवाद #DhawanFamily इतने सालों के प्यार के किए! हनुमान जी आपको हमेशा खुश रखे।इस वीडियो में @MilapZaveri की गेस्ट appearance है!  #Love #Friendship #Kindness."

    Anupam Kher's heart-warming caption in English started with, "David and I have a friendship of 40 years. Ever since I used to walk and #DavidDhawan on my scrappy Lambretta scooter. David's bestest half Lali used to make me a delicious egg bhurji then and also today. Varun was sometimes in half pants, sometimes not even in that."

    He also added, "Rohit usually had a book in his hand. The tradition of going to David's house early in the morning without informing him remains intact and same even today. Now the family members have increased. And all their love for me too!."

    Anupam Kher has also revealed, "Today, we are all feeling so much blessed by the Lord. Everyone has got their share of success through hard work. David did a little more. Each time that I meet David, my day goes best. Thank you, #DhawanFamily, for all the years of love! May Hanuman ji keep you happy always. This video has guest appearance of @MilapZaveri! #Love #Friendship #Kindness."

