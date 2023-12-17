Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Bagheera': Srimurali makes fierce comeback as makers release teaser on his birthday

    Kannada actor Srimurali turned a year older today, and the makers of his upcoming film 'Bagheera' shared the film's teaser on the occasion of his birthday.

    'Bagheera': Srimurali makes fierce comeback as makers release teaser on his birthday RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 17, 2023, 12:08 PM IST

    Kannada actor Srimurali's highly anticipated film 'Bagheera' is a decade-long homecoming for filmmaker Dr Suri, who is known as the Kannada industry's Roaring Star. After a long wait, the teaser was finally released today, on Sriimurali's birthday, December 17. During the film's development, actor Sriimurali experienced several challenges, ranging from filming halts due to injuries to a devastating family catastrophe. Despite these obstacles, fans eagerly await the actor's tenacious comeback to the big screen. 

    'Bagheera' Teaser

    The creators took to X (previously known as Twitter) and posted, "When civilization becomes a jungle.... and only one predator roars for justice...I present to you the #BagheeraTeaser. Happy Birthday to our Roaring Star' @SRIMURALIII.

    About 'Bagheera'

    The much-anticipated teaser release of 'Bagheera', was revealed on the occasion of Srimurali's birthday, December 17. 'Bagheera' is directed by Dr. Suri, produced by Hombale Films, and stars Rukmini Vasanth, Srimurali as a tough cop who gives a new dimension to his extensive acting repertory. Based on Prashant Neel's story, the film follows the success of Ugramm and Mufti, generating expectations for another blockbuster.

    Srimurali's followers had great expectations for Bagheera after his recent appearance in Bharate, anticipating a gripping performance that equals the popularity of his past undertakings.

    Last Updated Dec 17, 2023, 12:08 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shreyas Talpade health update: Filmmaker friend shares actor to discharge on THIS date SHG

    Shreyas Talpade health update: Filmmaker friend shares actor to discharge on THIS date

    Amitabh Bachchan writes sweet note for granddaughter Aaradhya's school performance, 'Not little anymore' RKK

    Amitabh Bachchan writes sweet note for granddaughter Aaradhya's school performance, 'Not little anymore'

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' vs Prabhas' 'Salaar': Who won at the advance box office collection? RKK

    Shah Rukh Khan's 'Dunki' vs Prabhas' 'Salaar': Who won at the advance box office collection?

    Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper as he stop for dinner at NYC [PICTURES] ATG

    Vijay Deverakonda looks dapper as he stop for dinner at NYC [PICTURES]

    Salaar Part 1: Caesefire: Prabhas reveals his transformation for action sequences; Read more ATG

    Salaar Part 1: Caesefire: Prabhas reveals his transformation for action sequences; Read more

    Recent Stories

    Washington Hindu Americans organise car rally to celebrate upcoming Ram Temple inauguration WATCH gcw

    Washington: Hindu Americans organise car rally to celebrate upcoming Ram Temple inauguration (WATCH)

    PM Modi inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse world s largest office building gcw

    PM Modi inaugurates Surat Diamond Bourse, world's largest office building

    Shreyas Talpade health update: Filmmaker friend shares actor to discharge on THIS date SHG

    Shreyas Talpade health update: Filmmaker friend shares actor to discharge on THIS date

    Bihar Outrage after 'ISIS-style' killing of Gopalganj priest; tongue & private part severed, eyes gouged out snt

    Bihar: Outrage after 'ISIS-style' killing of Gopalganj priest; tongue & private part severed, eyes gouged out

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George tells no need of concerns over new COVID-19 variant rkn

    Kerala Health Minister Veena George tells no need of concerns over new COVID-19 variant

    Recent Videos

    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon