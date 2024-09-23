Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Baap hu, secretary nahi': When Rishi Kapoor got angry at directors asking to be introduced to Ranbir

    On Rajat Sharma's show 'Aap Ki Adalat', Rishi Kapoor revealed that it used to irritate him when filmmakers would call him and urge him to connect them to Ranbir Kapoor or request that he tell Ranbir to work for them.

    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 1:06 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

    Late actor Rishi Kapoor once talked about producers and directors pestering and bothering him for an introduction to his son, Ranbir Kapoor. On Rajat Sharma's show 'Aap Ki Adalat', he revealed that it used to irritate him when filmmakers would call him and urge him to connect them to Ranbir Kapoor or request that he tell Ranbir to work for them. He would tell them to contact Ranbir directly, as he is from a different generation and Rishi can't tell him what films to do. 

    Host Rajat Sharma asked Rishi if he ever gets annoyed by people asking him about his son Ranbir Kapoor constantly. Rishi said, “Nahi. Yeh to fakr ki baat hai Ranbir ke baare mein, mere bete ke baare mein pooche. Haan, lekin iss baat ka mujhe bada afsos hota hai ke kuch producers aur directors mujhe phone karte hain aur kehte hain, ‘Yaar, humari introduction kara do.’ Tab main inn logo se zaroor kehta hoon, ‘Main Ranbir ka baap hoon, uska secretary nahi hoon. Agar baat karni hai, toh usse kahani sunao, mujhse baat karke kya faida hoga? (No, it’s a matter of pride to be asked about Ranbir, my son. But it saddens me that some producers and directors call me and say, ‘Hey, introduce us.’ I always tell them, ‘I’m Ranbir’s father, not his secretary. If you want to talk, tell him your story; what’s the point of talking to me?)'”.

    He added, "Maine agar decision lena hota, to maine to kabhi bhi Ranbir ko Barfi nahi karne deta. Main kehta ‘yeh kya picture hai yaar? Jo goonga hai, behra hai. Uske par picyture kaise banayoge tum? Toh mera decision is generation par bilkul galat hota. Aaj ki generation ki thinking alag hai, to maine kaha aap khud grow karoge, khud patoge. Pichlein tumhari nahi bhi chalengi, chalengi bhi. Tum to tumhare tajurbe, tum apni experience se apna ek bank banauge (If I had to make the decision, I would have never let Ranbir do Barfi. I would have said, ‘What kind of movie is this? The guy is mute and deaf. How will you make a film with him?’ So my decision would have been completely wrong for this generation. Today’s generation thinks differently, so I told him, ‘You will grow on your own and learn on your own. Some of your films may succeed, and some may not. But you will build your own foundation based on your experiences).”

    Rishi Kapoor passed away at the age of 67 in April 2020. The actor died in the hospital following a two-year fight with cancer.

