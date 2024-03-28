Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Amar Singh Chamkila' trailer: Diljit Dosanjh, Parineeti play Punjabi singers in Imtiaz Ali's directed biopic

    'Amar Singh Chamkila' is a biopic based on the Punjabi musician and Indian vocalist Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot who were assassinated on March 8, 1988, in an unsolved case. 

    First Published Mar 28, 2024, 1:58 PM IST

    The trailer for Imtiaz Ali's highly anticipated flick 'Amar Singh Chamkila' was released today at a lavish event in Mumbai on Thursday, attended by the film's actors, including Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra. The film will be released on the auspicious date of Baisakhi, April 13 on Netflix. The trailer indicated that the film was shot in genuine locales and it introduces the audiences to 'Amar Singh Chamkila', Punjab's original rockstar, also known as the 'Elvis Presley of Punjab. It also promises to transport spectators to the vivid and rhythmic world of Punjabi folk music, including the rustic Akhadaas (live music performances in villages) where Chamkila's voice used to boom. The trailer also reveals that Parineeti Chopra would play Amarjot, Chamkila's wife and singing companion. 

    The trailer

    About 'Amar Singh Chamkila'

    The film 'Amar Singh Chamkila' is a biopic based on the Punjabi musician and Indian vocalist. Chamkila and his wife Amarjot, as well as two other members of their band, were assassinated on March 8, 1988, in an unsolved case. 

    The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali and will have the humble singer's bold lyrics spark popularity and rage across Punjab as he struggles with soaring success and harsh criticism before his untimely demise.

