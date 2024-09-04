Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'All women teams should be formed to investigate rape cases': Actress Malavika Avinash

    Actress and BJP spokesperson Malavika Avinash discusses the lack of protection for women in workplaces, particularly in the film industry, highlighting cases like Bhavana Menon’s. She calls for systemic change, including all-women teams to handle sexual assault cases, urging state governments to ensure justice and support for victims.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 4, 2024, 2:35 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 4, 2024, 2:35 PM IST

    When discussing women's safety at home, in public places, and on public transport, it is disheartening to recognize the lack of protection for women in workplaces, particularly for doctors and actresses. Despite constituting 50% of the population, women are often left unprotected from the same 50% of men. What does the future hold? Why have these issues not been addressed earlier? Have you ever worked with survivors of abuse? Did you drink coffee? These are the types of questions intellectuals in society pose.

    Who should file complaints?

    The proverbial fence is up, and the field is being grazed. Who should complaints be directed to? Actors, directors, producers, and photographers have been called to account, but who should be held responsible? The director? The producers? Should Abhaya, the rape victim from Kolkata, file a complaint against the doctor, dean, or principal? Why did she not go to the police station? After being raped and assaulted, Nirbhaya and her friend were left helpless on the road until the police came to their aid. How many police stations offer comfort and support to a woman who has suffered both physical and mental pain? From the complainant, SI, and investigating officer to the public prosecutor, examining doctor, forensic expert, defence lawyer, constable, and judge, all are men.

    Victims face unending questions

    Victims are subjected to countless questions. They must explain the incident repeatedly from the victim to the magistrate. Psychiatrists confirm that recounting the incident can lead to mental and memory issues. Under the guise of re-creating the incident, victims face intrusive questions: "Where did he touch? Where did he push? Was it bitten, scratched, on which limb? Where did you go afterwards? Was it late at night?" Regardless of the attack's intensity, it inflicts both physical and mental trauma. Each individual's response to such trauma varies—some may experience lingering pain from even minor offences, while others may internalize the pain.

    Bhavana Menon case

    Bhavana Menon, a renowned Malayalam actress who has also appeared in Kannada films, faced a horrific ordeal in 2017. Thugs assaulted her, filmed the incident, and later released the footage. The actress, despite her fame, went to the police station the next day. This case became news due to her celebrity status. Malayalam superstar Dileep was behind the attack, seeking revenge for Bhavana's disclosure of his affair with actress Kavya Madhavan. At that time, Dileep had divorced his first wife, Manju Warrier, and married Kavya. Some actresses, demanding Dileep's expulsion from the Malayalam artists' association 'Amma,' left the association and formed the Women's Collective in Cinema (WCC).

    Hema committee report

    In Kerala, the WCC has advocated for women's protection, fair wages, and support for junior and supporting artists. The Kerala Internal Grievance Committee, led by retired High Court judge Hemara, was tasked with providing recommendations for the film industry. Although the nearly 300-page report was completed in 2019, it remains with the Pinarayi government of Kerala until August 19, 2024. The WCC report's findings are expected to be revealed in court. The controversy has led to the resignation of 'Amma' office bearers, including President Mohanlal, and has caused panic in other language film industries.

    A call for change

    The issues exposed by the Malayalam film industry are not isolated; workplace sexual harassment occurs across all industries. The number of individuals who claim to have never experienced such issues is minimal. I began my acting career in Malayalam cinema and ironically worked with many facing complaints today. Actresses' salaries are significantly lower compared to their male counterparts. Storylines and roles often centre around men, and even in television, where female leads are featured, salaries are disproportionately higher for men.

    Addressing #MeToo movement

    During the "Metoo" movement of 2021-22, actresses who spoke out faced humiliation and lost opportunities, with talented individuals like Revathi, Padmapriya, Reema, and Parvathy being sidelined. Instead of placing the burden on victims to recount their experiences, investigations should focus on uncovering falsehoods. Bhavana Menon’s struggle for justice highlights the need for systemic change. The Hema Committee's report should not be reduced to a mere footnote like the "Metoo" movement.

    The way forward

    The handling of sexual assault cases must evolve. What if state governments appointed all-women teams—from complaint writers to investigators, lawyers, and magistrates? This approach would create a more supportive environment for victims. As per the constitution, law and order responsibilities lie with state governments. I urge all state governments to consider forming all-women teams to handle sexual assault cases. This change could mark a new chapter in ensuring women's safety and justice. 

