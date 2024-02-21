'Aadujevitham': Prithviraj Sukumaran's adventure-drama film to hit theatres in March

The release date of Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Aadujeevitham' has been rescheduled and will now be released on March 28.

Prithviraj Sukumaran's much-awaited cinematic masterpiece 'Aadujeevitham', formerly known as 'The GOAT Life', has sent waves of excitement through the film industry as its makers announce an earlier release date. Initially slated for April 10, 2024, the film's producers have decided to grace audiences with its presence sooner, opting for a grand release on March 28, 2024, coinciding with the Easter weekend, promising a cinematic treat for movie enthusiasts.

'Aadujeevitham', novel-based film

Directed by the acclaimed Blessy and based on the gripping 2008 Malayalam novel penned by Benyamin, 'Aadujeevitham' narrates the compelling tale of Najeeb, a young man who embarks on a journey from Kerala to a foreign land in the 1990s, weaving a narrative of survival and resilience against the odds.

'Aadujeevitham' cast

The stellar cast includes the versatile Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead role, supported by a talented ensemble featuring Jimmy Jean-Louis, Amala Paul, Rik Aby, and Talib al Balushi. With the masterful cinematography by KS Sunil, seamless editing by Sreekar Prasad, and soul-stirring musical compositions by none other than the legendary AR Rahman, 'Aadujeevitham' promises a visual and auditory extravaganza that transcends boundaries.

'Aadujeevitham' to release in 5 languages

One of the most anticipated aspects of the film is its multilingual release, catering to audiences across various regions. 'Aadujeevitham' will be presented in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi, ensuring that the gripping narrative and captivating performances reach audiences far and wide, breaking barriers of language and culture.