Dadasaheb Phalke IFFA 2024: Kareena Kapoor to Aditya Roy Kapur, celebs grace red carpet in style

On Tuesday night, the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 took place in Mumbai.

Many A-list celebrities attended the awards which are termed as one of the most prestigious award ceremonies.

Sanya Malhotra

Sanya Malhotra looked lovely in a white and golden net saree that came with a transparent pallu and rose motifs all over it. She opted for golden earrings to finish her look.

Aditya Roy Kapur

Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a white shirt which he topped with a blue suit and a grey and white tie.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in a beige and gold sharara ensemble with beautiful mirror work all over it. She paired it with a muted gold-colored transparent dupatta, which she beautifully wrapped over her arms.

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji reunited on the red carpet and the two looked glamorous as they twinned in black, hugged one another, and posed for photographs.

Rupali Ganguli

Rupali Ganguli displayed class and elegance as she wore a blue and pink saree. She kept her hair neatly tied in a bun.

Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji looked stunning in a black georgette saree paired with a black-hued, sequined half-sleeve blouse.

Nayanthara

Nayanthara chose a yellow-colored silk saree which she paired with a matching-colored sleeveless blouse. She styled her hair in an elegant bun and finished with smokey eye makeup.