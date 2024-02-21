Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Dadasaheb Phalke IFFA 2024: Kareena Kapoor to Aditya Roy Kapur, celebs grace red carpet in style

    First Published Feb 21, 2024, 9:19 AM IST

    On Tuesday night, the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 took place in Mumbai.

    article_image1

    Many A-list celebrities attended the awards which are termed as one of the most prestigious award ceremonies. 

    article_image2

    Sanya Malhotra

    Sanya Malhotra looked lovely in a white and golden net saree that came with a transparent pallu and rose motifs all over it. She opted for golden earrings to finish her look. 

    article_image3

    Aditya Roy Kapur

    Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in a white shirt which he topped with a blue suit and a grey and white tie. 

    article_image4

    Kareena Kapoor Khan

    Kareena Kapoor Khan looked stunning in a beige and gold sharara ensemble with beautiful mirror work all over it. She paired it with a muted gold-colored transparent dupatta, which she beautifully wrapped over her arms.

    article_image5

    Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji

    Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji reunited on the red carpet and the two looked glamorous as they twinned in black, hugged one another, and posed for photographs.

    article_image6

    Rupali Ganguli

    Rupali Ganguli displayed class and elegance as she wore a blue and pink saree. She kept her hair neatly tied in a bun. 

    article_image7

    Rani Mukerji

    Rani Mukerji looked stunning in a black georgette saree paired with a black-hued, sequined half-sleeve blouse.

    article_image8

    Nayanthara

    Nayanthara chose a yellow-colored silk saree which she paired with a matching-colored sleeveless blouse. She styled her hair in an elegant bun and finished with smokey eye makeup. 

