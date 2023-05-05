IPL 2023, RR vs GT: David Miller lauds Hardik Pandya; calls Gujarat Titans' captain a 'born leader'

Gujarat Titans will be eager to move on from their underwhelming batting display when they take on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals, which will challenge the Hardik Pandya-led side for the top spot, in the IPL 2023 in Jaipur on Friday.

Gujarat Titans will be eager to move on from their underwhelming batting display when they take on an inconsistent Rajasthan Royals, which will challenge the Hardik Pandya-led side for the top spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 in Jaipur on Friday. Ahead of the clash at SMS Stadium, GT's senior middle-order batter David Miller has heaped praises on skipper Pandya and stated he feels the team has 'picked up really well this season'.

“Yes there are always some expectations, but so far so good. There has been chat about what we did last year and what we did well and what we did not do well. Obviously the last game did not go our way (versus Delhi Capitals which Titans lost by five runs), but we have found ways to win and we are competing really well. The flow from last year has kind of moved into this year,” said Miller on the eve of Titans’ match against Rajasthan Royals.

Miller stated that the Titans do not approach any game lightly, and Friday's game is no exception. “Royals are a very strong unit and I feel in the IPL every competitor is very strong, so you have to play your ‘A’ game every time you step out on the field," he said.

Lauding Hardik Pandya's captaincy, the swashbuckling South African batter added, "It has been a really cool journey with him and I have learned a lot. He has got a lot of authority. He is a born leader and has matured a lot over the years. You feel calm, relaxed and motivated under him. He knows well how to get the best out of the guys and I really enjoy that side of him."

Gujarat Titans are perched atop the points table with 12 points despite their five-run loss to wooden spooners Delhi Capitals, while the Royals are on the fourth spot and have 10 points.

(With inputs from PTI)