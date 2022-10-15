Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final: PM Modi hails Team India, Harmanpreet all-praise for bowlers

India is the Asian champion for the seventh time, as it crushed Sri Lanka by eight wickets. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the side, Harmanpreet Kaur praised her bowlers.

Team India butchered Sri Lanka by eight wickets in the 2022 Women's Asia Cup Final at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, thus winning its record-extending seventh Asian title. Consequently, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to hail the side. Also, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur acclaimed her bowlers and the fielding gang after her sid's thriving crusade in the competition, ending with a lop-sided finale. Sri Lanka, playing its first tournament final in 14 years, imploded after opting to bat on a slow track and offered turn. It could only score 65/9, which India quickly chased down in 8.3 overs. Smriti Mandhana played a sublime knock of an unbeaten 51 off 25 deliveries.

Modi wrote on his official Twitter handle, "Our women cricket team makes us proud with their grit and dexterity! Congratulations to the team for winning the Women's Asia Cup. They have shown outstanding skill and teamwork. Best wishes to the players for their upcoming endeavours."

Meanwhile, Harmanpreet quoted after the triumph, "We should credit our bowlers. Our fielding unit was good from ball one, and we discussed that we should not give away easy runs. You must read the wicket and place the fielders in the right positions accordingly. We read the wicket well and positioned fielders accordingly. We were not looking at the scoreboard but only decided on our five-over targets. We never thought about what is the total on the board and batted accordingly."

Renuka Singh, the Player of the Match, dismissed Hasini Perera on the maiden delivery she faced. The pacer finished with impressive figures of 3/5. "Very happy because the last few games I didn't bowl well. I practised with my coach and the staff, and they helped me regain my rhythm," she said.

"Just focussed on my basics and got success. My whole team supported me well, and credit should go to my captain, coach and staff," added Renuka. All-rounder Deepti Sharma, who gave away just seven runs in her four overs, was the Player of the Series. "Happy with how we performed as a unit from the first game till today," she reckoned.

"We executed what was discussed in the meeting. I just backed my strengths, which helped me greatly in this tournament. The wickets were slow, and before this tournament, I worked a lot on my batting, and those sessions helped me. This win also gives us a lot of confidence going into the upcoming series," Deepti counted. The Indians bowled with retribution, but skimpy shot selection donated more to Lanka's abrupt descent. After a notable victory over Pakistan in the semis, it appeared the circumstance got the better of Lanka.

