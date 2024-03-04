Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Will injured KL Rahul miss IPL 2024? Report provides massive update ahead of upcoming season

    The National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru is overseeing KL Rahul's rehabilitation process, with expectations high for him to receive a Return to Play certificate soon.

    First Published Mar 4, 2024, 1:14 PM IST

    Indian cricketer KL Rahul, who is recovering from a quadriceps injury suffered during the first Test match against England, is reportedly set to make a comeback for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 and is keen to prove himself as a wicket-keeper batter ahead of T20 World Cup 2024. Rahul's recovery journey took him to London for treatment, and he has since returned to India. The National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru is overseeing his rehabilitation process, with expectations high for him to receive a Return to Play certificate soon.

    "He had consulted top medical experts in London. He returned to India on Sunday and has checked into the BCCI's National Cricket Academy in Bangalore for rehab. He should get the Return to Play certificate from the NCA soon. He is keen to prove his worth in the IPL as he's in line for selection in India's T20 World Cup team as a 'keeper-bat," a source told Times of India.

    Rahul, representing Lucknow Super Giants, is anticipated to feature in the IPL opener against Rajasthan Royals on March 24, signaling his readiness to showcase his skills on the field once again.

    In a parallel development, the Sunrisers Hyderabad franchise on Monday announced Australia's World Cup-winning captain, Pat Cummins, as their leader for the upcoming IPL season. Cummins, a formidable pacer, was secured by SRH for a staggering Rs 20.50 crore during the IPL auctions in December, making him the second costliest player in the event's history.

    Replacing South African cricketer Aiden Markram, Cummins assumes the captaincy reins for SRH, marking his debut leadership role in the IPL. While Cummins boasts a stellar track record as Australia's skipper, clinching victories in the World Test Championship and the 2023 ODI World Cup, his tenure with SRH marks a new chapter in his career.

    In his IPL journey thus far, Cummins has demonstrated his prowess with 45 wickets from 42 matches, coupled with valuable contributions with the bat. His leadership and all-round capabilities are expected to galvanize the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad as they embark on their IPL campaign.

    With Rahul's imminent return and Cummins' appointment as captain, the IPL 2024 season promises to be an exhilarating showcase of talent and determination on the cricketing stage.

