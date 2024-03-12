Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Will Bengaluru water crisis affect three first-leg IPL 2024 matches? KSCA gives key update

    Bengaluru is reeling under a severe water crisis, the worst in the last four decades, and there have been calls from several quarters to shift the IPL 2024 games, beginning here on March 25, out of the city.

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 3:52 PM IST

    Despite the acute water shortage gripping the city, the three Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 first-leg matches scheduled to be played at the city's Chinnaswamy Stadium may not face an immediate threat. The host association, KSCA, is optimistic about fulfilling the water demand through its in-house sewage treatment plant.

    Bengaluru is currently grappling with a severe water crisis, its most severe in the past four decades. Consequently, there have been numerous appeals from various sectors to relocate the IPL games, commencing on March 25, away from the city.

    Also read: Bengaluru water crisis: IT employees appeal govt to mandate work from home until monsoon

    "We are facing no crisis – at the moment that is. We have received the state government pertaining to water usage and we (the KSCA office-bearers) are in constant meetings about following the guidelines," Shubendu Ghosh, the CEO of Karnataka State Cricket Association, told PTI.

    The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) issued a notice prohibiting the use of potable water for activities like gardening or washing vehicles.

    Ghosh expressed assurance that the water sourced from the sewage treatment plant within the M Chinnaswamy Stadium would be adequate for tasks such as watering the outfield and maintaining the pitch.

    "We are already using water from the STP plant for watering outfield and pitch and other in-stadium purposes. We may require 10000-15000 litres of water for match purposes, and we are certain that it can be generated from the STP plant. We don't need to use groundwater (for any watering purpose). Yes, we are having a closer look at the government's new policy on water usage, but we are confident of meeting all the points in the order," said Ghosh.

    The opening match of this season's IPL will feature the local franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore against Punjab Kings on March 25, followed by a match against Kolkata Knight Riders four days later.

    In their third home match, RCB will compete against Lucknow SuperGiants on April 2.

    Also read: Bengaluru water crisis: How are hospitals managing water deficits?

    Officials from Royal Challengers, known for their pioneering green initiatives such as lake restoration in the city, also expressed confidence in hosting the matches despite the water scarcity prevailing in Bangalore.

    "We are aware of the situation and are in touch with the KSCA office-bearers. But we have another two weeks in hand before the first match here. So, we are confident of a smooth conduct of matches. The venue also complies with the norms of National Green Tribunal, so a system is already in place to tackle such scenarios," said an official to PTI on conditions of anonymity.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 3:52 PM IST
