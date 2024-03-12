Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Bengaluru water crisis: IT employees appeal govt to mandate work from home until monsoon

    Bengaluru faces a severe water crisis, prompting calls for innovative solutions. IT and BT companies are enabling remote work to ease pressure on strained water infrastructure. Residents suffer from shortages, with some forced to resort to desperate measures. Traditional office setups exacerbate the crisis by straining available resources.

    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Mar 12, 2024, 9:59 AM IST

    A severe water crisis has hit the IT capital Bengaluru, affecting residents and businesses and prompting calls for innovative solutions. Bore wells are drying up, and tanker water supplies are insufficient, leading to a potential water emergency. As the water woes worsen, IT and BT companies, significant players in the area, are being asked to enable remote work to ease pressure on the strained water infrastructure. Several companies have already mandated work from home for their employees to address the threat of water shortages disrupting daily operations.

    The shift to remote work is a response to the severe situation residents and businesses face, where water access is increasingly scarce. Allowing employees to work from home aims to reduce the demand for water in commercial spaces and conserve this vital resource.

    Bengaluru water crisis: How are hospitals managing water deficits?

    Residents are dealing with a serious shortage of water. The situation has become critical, affecting both the rich and the poor as water availability worsens. The crisis escalated when Doddakammanahalli apartment near Gottigere experienced flooding, leaving residents with waterlogged premises. Over the past few days, residents have suffered from insufficient water supply, forcing some to resort to desperate measures to obtain even a small amount of water.

    One reason for promoting remote work is the understanding that traditional office setups are worsening the water crisis. Office buildings and apartments rely on bore wells and tanker water, putting excessive strain on available resources.

    Last Updated Mar 12, 2024, 9:59 AM IST
