    WATCH VIDEO: Why are Sri Lankan fans calling Virat Kohli 'Chokli'? Batter gives them a STARE!

    Virat Kohli recently arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday morning, and their first ODI practice session in Colombo was canceled owing to rain.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Aug 1, 2024, 10:07 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 1, 2024, 10:07 AM IST

    Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently lost his cool after a fan referred to him as 'Chokli' while he was training in a room full of his teammates. Virat Kohli's many emotions were obvious on his face as a fan began chanting 'Chokli-Chokli'. Kohli stared at the person and evaluated him based on his eyes, which made Virat unhappy. Trolls on social media call Virat 'chokli' and this word is a combination of Virat Kohli's surname and 'choking'. Trolls use this nickname when Kohli fails to win knockout matches for India. The name was coined following India's elimination from the 2019 World Cup when Virat was dismissed for 1. Virat scored the same in both the 2015 World Cup semifinal against Australia and the 2017 Champions Trophy final against Pakistan. The word was directed at him, and he did not appreciate it and said, 'Not here'. 

    Virat recently arrived in Sri Lanka on Monday morning, and their first ODI practice session in Colombo was canceled owing to rain. The BCCI will shortly release official practice films, while supporters shot and shared their clips on X. Virat Kohli's obsession with achieving new marks is unshakable. In every game, across all formats, King Kohli sets new marks and milestones, leaving the cricketing world in amazement.

    As the much-anticipated series approaches, Virat is preparing to establish greater standards in keeping with tradition. Despite announcing his retirement from the T20I format after his match-winning innings at the World Cup this year, Kohli has consistently delivered brilliant performances that have helped the Men In Blue win numerous matches. So much so that he has 26,884 runs in 530 matches and is presently only 116 runs shy from reaching 27,000 international runs.  Currently, only three cricketers rank higher than him: Sachin Tendulkar (34,357 runs), Kumar  Sangakkara (28,016 runs), and Ricky Ponting (27,483 runs).

