    WATCH: Video of MS Dhoni enjoying a nap on flight goes viral; internet flags privacy concerns

    A video showing former Indian skipper and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon MS Dhoni napping on flight while traveling along with his wife, Sakshi, has gone viral on social media.

    First Published Jul 30, 2023, 2:26 PM IST

    Former India captain MS Dhoni is known for his simple and private lifestyle, rarely engaging in media interactions. Fans are always eager to catch glimpses of his day-to-day activities, and whenever a new video of him surfaces on the internet, it quickly goes viral. Recently, a video of Dhoni travelling in economy class, where he was offered chocolates by an air hostess, gained massive popularity on social media.

    In another viral video, Dhoni was seen peacefully sleeping while his wife, Sakshi, used her mobile phone. The video, captured by an air hostess, circulated widely on social media platforms. However, some fans criticized the air hostess for invading the privacy of Dhoni and his wife.

    Despite facing a knee issue, Dhoni led the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their record-equalling fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title earlier this year. Last month, it was revealed that Dhoni had undergone a left knee surgery in a Mumbai hospital after consulting renowned sports orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala.

    Recently, Dhoni's wife, Sakshi, provided an update on his fitness in another viral video. She shared that Dhoni is currently undergoing rehabilitation, indicating that he is on the path to recovery. As of now, it remains uncertain whether Dhoni, who retired from international cricket in August 2020, will participate in next year's IPL.

    "How is Mahi bhai," a fans asked Sakshi. Sakshi gave a thumbs and said, "Mahi bhai is recovering, he is in rehab".

