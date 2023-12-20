Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Virat Video: 'Dhoni, Dhoni' chants echo as CSK legend graces Dubai fans with his presence (WATCH)

    Known for his composed demeanor and exceptional leadership on the field, MS Dhoni's presence in Dubai became a focal point of excitement, with fans expressing their unwavering support for the man who has been instrumental in CSK's numerous triumphs.

    Virat Video: 'Dhoni, Dhoni' chants echo as CSK legend graces Dubai fans with his presence (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 20, 2023, 3:05 PM IST

    The presence of Chennai Super Kings' captain MS Dhoni in Dubai on the sidelines of the IPL 2024 auction on Tuesday created a palpable frenzy among fans. Dhoni, the iconic former skipper of the Indian team, has transcended the boundaries of cricket to become an emotion, particularly for CSK supporters. As the legendary captain of the yellow brigade, Thala's presence in Dubai was met with chants of 'Dhoni, Dhoni', and reignited the unwavering loyalty and emotional connection that fans harbor for the iconic cricketer.

    Also read: Revealed: Why Mumbai Indians took 'tough' decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain

    The aura surrounding MS Dhoni is more than just cricket; it is an emotion that unites fans under the banner of Chennai Super Kings. Known for his composed demeanor and exceptional leadership on the field, Dhoni's presence in Dubai became a focal point of excitement, with fans expressing their unwavering support for the man who has been instrumental in CSK's numerous triumphs.

    Earlier today, another video of Dhoni playing a game of pickleball in a floating court in Dubai with Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant also went viral. Pant took center stage alongside the Delhi Capitals' top brass, including head coach Ricky Ponting and Director of Cricket Sourav Ganguly during Tuesday's IPL auction. This marked a significant public appearance for Pant since his last sighting during an IPL 2023 match, as the young wicketkeeper recovers from injuries sustained in a life-threatening road accident in December 2022.

    In the video, the duo engaged in a friendly match at an indoor court, with Pant earning cheers for a spectacular overhead smash that caught Dhoni by surprise.

    The bond between Pant and Dhoni goes beyond the pickleball court, as evidenced by their recent get-togethers during Diwali celebrations and dinner at Dhoni's home, where they were joined by Suresh Raina and RP Singh. Sakshi Singh Dhoni shared lively photos from these festive gatherings, beautifully encapsulating the joyous spirit of the festivities.

    Also read: Which is the strongest team in IPL 2024? Cricket fans rate franchises after exciting auction

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2023, 3:05 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket Babar Azam reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batsmen rankings osf

    Babar Azam reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batsmen rankings

    Viral Video: MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant play pickleball on floating court in Dubai after IPL 2024 auction snt

    Viral Video: MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant play pickleball on floating court in Dubai after IPL 2024 auction

    Cricket Revealed: Why Mumbai Indians took 'tough' decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain osf

    Revealed: Why Mumbai Indians took 'tough' decision to replace Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain

    Cricket 'Words won't do justice': Mitchell Starc on becoming the most expensive player in IPL history (WATCH) osf

    'Words won't do justice': Mitchell Starc on becoming the most expensive player in IPL history (WATCH)

    Which is the strongest team in IPL 2024? Cricket fans rate franchises after exciting auction snt

    Which is the strongest team in IPL 2024? Cricket fans rate franchises after exciting auction

    Recent Stories

    New Year 2024: Global culinary traditions for prosperity and joy SHG

    New Year 2024: Global culinary traditions for prosperity and joy

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Youth Congress-led protest turns violent in Thiruvananthapuram anr

    Nava Kerala Sadas: Youth Congress-led protest turns violent in Thiruvananthapuram

    Instagram tips Here is how you can limit your social media usage gcw

    Instagram tips: Here's how you can limit your social media usage

    cricket Babar Azam reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batsmen rankings osf

    Babar Azam reclaims top spot in ICC ODI batsmen rankings

    Year Ender 2023: Satish Kaushik to Mathew Perry, actors who passed away this year

    Year Ender 2023: Satish Kaushik to Mathew Perry, actors who passed away this year

    Recent Videos

    Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch) SHG

    'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhanth Chaturvedi engage in fun banter with friends post special screening (Watch)

    Video Icon
    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters come to the rescue (WATCH)

    Tamil Nadu floods: IAF helicopters join relief ops (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    NATO Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    NATO's Christmas hunt in Finland's thick forests (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH) vkp

    Brand Bengaluru exposed: Another white-topping road collapses near Ulsoor Lake, Traffic diverted (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the first woman medical officer posted at world's highesr battlefield Siachen

    Meet Captain Fatima Wasim, the 1st woman medical officer posted at world’s highest battlefield Siachen (WATCH)

    Video Icon