Varanasi's Lord Shiva inspired stadium: Young cricketers thank PM Modi; eagerly await live action - WATCH

The design of the upcoming international cricket stadium planned for Ganjari in Varanasi will draw inspiration from the city's sacred heritage and its connections to Lord Shiva.

In a momentous occasion for cricket enthusiasts in Varanasi, the city will celebrate the inauguration of its very own International Cricket Stadium on September 23. The event will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will mark the commencement of a new era in the region's cricketing landscape. The excitement surrounding the inauguration of the Lord Shiva inspired stadium was palpable, as young cricketers expressed their delight and anticipation for what this development signifies for the world of cricket in Varanasi.

One young aspiring cricketer expressed her gratitude, saying, "We thank PM Modi for inaugurating the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi. Before, we had to go to other states for high-level practices, but now we can do it in Varanasi too." This sentiment echoed the aspirations of many budding talents who have long yearned for better training facilities closer to home.

Another enthusiastic cricket hopeful echoed the sentiment, highlighting the abundance of opportunities that will now be available with the new stadium. "We will get a lot of opportunities after the new Varanasi stadium opens up. Big players like Virat Kohli will come, and we can learn from them," he said. The prospect of learning from renowned players on their home turf is a dream come true for many aspiring cricketers.

One cricket fan underlined the broader impact of this stadium on the local community. "To watch a cricket match live, we had to travel far like Lucknow or some other state altogether. But now, a stadium is coming in Varanasi itself. We don't need to travel far to experience the thrill of a live match. Our dream to see and learn from international players will come true," he exclaimed. This sentiment highlights how the new stadium will not only foster talent but also bring the joy of live cricket to the doorstep of Varanasi residents.

The architecture of the international cricket stadium proposed at Ganjari in Varanasi will be reminiscent of the holy city’s rich heritage and things related to Lord Shiva. The stadium's roofs will take on the shape of a crescent, symbolizing Lord Shiva's crown, and the floodlights will be designed in the shape of tridents. "The stadium will feature distinctive elements such as a crescent-shaped dome, trident-shaped floodlights, seating inspired by ghat steps, and metallic designs on the facade resembling Bilva Patra leaves," stated Ankit Chatterjee, CEO of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association.

A star-studded gathering of cricket legends, including former Indian captains Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and Sachin Tendulkar, among others, is set to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for eastern Uttar Pradesh's inaugural international cricket stadium in Varanasi. Prime Minister and local MP Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone during an illustrious event.

The ceremony will also be graced by top officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), including President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah, and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla. As part of the proceedings, the former cricketers and dignitaries will reportedly pay their respects at the Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple, offering prayers to Lord Shiva.

Constructed on a 30.60-acre plot of land by the UPCA with the backing of the BCCI, the stadium comes with a price tag of Rs 330 crore and is designed to accommodate 30,000 spectators. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government has already acquired the land, which is valued at Rs 121 crore.