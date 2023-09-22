Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Varanasi's Lord Shiva inspired stadium: Young cricketers thank PM Modi; eagerly await live action - WATCH

    The design of the upcoming international cricket stadium planned for Ganjari in Varanasi will draw inspiration from the city's sacred heritage and its connections to Lord Shiva.

    Varanasi Lord Shiva inspired stadium: Young cricketers thank PM Modi; eagerly await live action - WATCH snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 6:33 PM IST

    In a momentous occasion for cricket enthusiasts in Varanasi, the city will celebrate the inauguration of its very own International Cricket Stadium on September 23. The event will be graced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will mark the commencement of a new era in the region's cricketing landscape. The excitement surrounding the inauguration of the Lord Shiva inspired stadium was palpable, as young cricketers expressed their delight and anticipation for what this development signifies for the world of cricket in Varanasi.

    One young aspiring cricketer expressed her gratitude, saying, "We thank PM Modi for inaugurating the International Cricket Stadium in Varanasi. Before, we had to go to other states for high-level practices, but now we can do it in Varanasi too." This sentiment echoed the aspirations of many budding talents who have long yearned for better training facilities closer to home.

    Another enthusiastic cricket hopeful echoed the sentiment, highlighting the abundance of opportunities that will now be available with the new stadium. "We will get a lot of opportunities after the new Varanasi stadium opens up. Big players like Virat Kohli will come, and we can learn from them," he said. The prospect of learning from renowned players on their home turf is a dream come true for many aspiring cricketers.

    One cricket fan underlined the broader impact of this stadium on the local community. "To watch a cricket match live, we had to travel far like Lucknow or some other state altogether. But now, a stadium is coming in Varanasi itself. We don't need to travel far to experience the thrill of a live match. Our dream to see and learn from international players will come true," he exclaimed. This sentiment highlights how the new stadium will not only foster talent but also bring the joy of live cricket to the doorstep of Varanasi residents.

    The architecture of the international cricket stadium proposed at Ganjari in Varanasi will be reminiscent of the holy city’s rich heritage and things related to Lord Shiva. The stadium's roofs will take on the shape of a crescent, symbolizing Lord Shiva's crown, and the floodlights will be designed in the shape of tridents. "The stadium will feature distinctive elements such as a crescent-shaped dome, trident-shaped floodlights, seating inspired by ghat steps, and metallic designs on the facade resembling Bilva Patra leaves," stated Ankit Chatterjee, CEO of the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association.

    A star-studded gathering of cricket legends, including former Indian captains Kapil Dev, Sunil Gavaskar, Ravi Shastri, and Sachin Tendulkar, among others, is set to attend the groundbreaking ceremony for eastern Uttar Pradesh's inaugural international cricket stadium in Varanasi. Prime Minister and local MP Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone during an illustrious event.

    The ceremony will also be graced by top officials from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), including President Roger Binny, Secretary Jay Shah, and Vice-President Rajeev Shukla. As part of the proceedings, the former cricketers and dignitaries will reportedly pay their respects at the Baba Kashi Vishwanath Temple, offering prayers to Lord Shiva.

    Constructed on a 30.60-acre plot of land by the UPCA with the backing of the BCCI, the stadium comes with a price tag of Rs 330 crore and is designed to accommodate 30,000 spectators. Notably, the Uttar Pradesh government has already acquired the land, which is valued at Rs 121 crore.

    Last Updated Sep 22, 2023, 6:33 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket India vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav face crucial tests in the 1st ODI at Mohali osf

    India vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav face crucial tests in the 1st ODI at Mohali

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah in Pakistan's squad; Usama Mir's surprise inclusion osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Hasan Ali replaces Naseem Shah in Pakistan's squad; Usama Mir's surprise inclusion

    cricket India vs Australia: 1st ODI clash in Mohali promises high-octane action; Pitch and Weather conditions osf

    India vs Australia: 1st ODI clash in Mohali promises high-octane action; Pitch and Weather conditions

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid's perspective on why Indian batsmen haven't bowled much in recent years osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rahul Dravid's perspective on why Indian batsmen haven't bowled much in recent years

    cricket India vs Australia 1st ODI - Team news, pitch report and probable playing XIs osf

    India vs Australia 1st ODI - Team news, pitch report and probable playing XIs

    Recent Stories

    cricket Happy Birthday Ambati Rayudu: 7 quotes by former Indian cricketer osf

    Happy Birthday Ambati Rayudu: 7 quotes by former Indian cricketer

    Danish Ali demands action against BJP MP Bidhuri over abusive remarks says soul shaken gcw

    Danish Ali demands action against BJP MP Bidhuri over abusive remarks; says soul shaken

    Body Wellness: 5 incredible Health Benefits of doing Pilates Daily vma eai

    Body Wellness: 5 incredible Health Benefits of doing Pilates Daily

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Is sister Priyanka Chopra missing cousin's ceremony? Know details ADC

    Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha Wedding: Is sister Priyanka Chopra missing cousin's ceremony? Know details

    Health Bounty: 5 phenomenal advantages of relishing Lentils in your Daily Diet vma eai

    Health Bounty: 5 phenomenal advantages of relishing Lentils in your Daily Diet

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon
    India growth potential mirrors China rise says Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio WATCH AJR

    Billionaire Ray Dalio compares PM Modi to Deng Xiaoping, says 'India holds highest growth potential' | WATCH

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Interview with S Jaishankar on G20 Leaders Summit and India's presidency

    EXCLUSIVE! S Jaishankar: 'India took diplomacy to people; shaped the agenda'

    Video Icon