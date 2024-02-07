Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    U-19 World Cup 2024: Taste of close game against South Africa will help in final, believes India's Saharan

    Despite their smooth journey in the tournament thus far, India faced a tough challenge against South Africa, ultimately securing a narrow two-wicket victory in the U-19 World Cup last-four clash.

    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    On Tuesday, India captain Uday Saharan expressed that the hard-fought victory against South Africa in the semifinals will significantly benefit his team in the ICC U-19 World Cup title clash on Sunday. Despite their smooth journey in the tournament thus far, India faced a tough challenge against the Proteas, ultimately securing a narrow two-wicket victory in the last-four clash. This sets up a final showdown against either Pakistan or Australia on Sunday.

    "It is a great feeling to reach the final. We got a taste of close games, and that will be good in the final. We don't let the morale get low in the dressing room at all -- our environment and coaches are superb," Saharan, who was later adjudged man of the match, told the host broadcaster.

    Saharan (81) and Sachin Dhas (96) formed a formidable 171-run partnership for the fifth wicket, steering India away from a perilous position of 32 for four while chasing 245.

    Also read: India beat South Africa by 2 wickets to secure 5th straight and 9th overall U-19 World Cup final spot

    The stylish right-hander mentioned that they did not feel pressured at any stage of the match.

    "Yes, we were well behind at one point. But we kept saying that we have to bat till the end. It was a matter of one partnership," he added.

     

    Saharan noted that the pitch became more favorable for batting during India's innings.

    "When I walked in to bat, the ball was nipping a bit, and there was a good bounce. But later it (ball) started coming onto the bat better," he noted.

