'The Kashmir Files is an eye opener': Venkatesh Prasad, Suresh Raina urge people to watch movie

The Kashmir Files, starring Pallavi Joshi, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar and Mithun Chakraborty and produced by Zee Studios, tracks the systematic targetting of people from the Kashmiri Pandit community by Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Based on the exodus of Kashmir Pandits from the Valley in 1990, filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri's movie 'The Kashmir Files' was released on Friday. From Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina, several personalities and athletes have appreciated the movie that brings out the story of the Kashmir Genocide to the big screen.

The former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) superstar Suresh Raina was one of the first cricketers to voice his appreciation for The Kashmir Files. Taking to Twitter ahead of the movie's public release, the all-rounder shared a video of a lady who was reduced to tears after watching the movie at the official screening.

While sharing the moving post, Raina urged his fans and followers to watch The Kashmir Files. "Presenting #TheKashmirFiles It's your film now. If the film touches your heart, I'd request you to raise your voice for the #RightToJustice and heal the victims of Kashmir Genocide.@vivekagnihotri @AnupamPKher @AdityaRajKaul," the swashbuckling batter tweeted.

Meanwhile, former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad too shared his views on the movie on Sunday. Calling it an eye-opener, the legendary bowler tweeted, "When one feels, they have hit rock-bottom and can only rise from here, they invent ways to hit newer lows. A pity they choose to hurt the sentiments of Kashmiri Pandits again. #KashmirFiles is an eye-opener and probably just a tip of the iceberg."

The Kashmir Files has been declared tax-free in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Karnataka. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the movie would continue to be screened with maximum possible shows in the state.

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, his wife and actress Pallavi Joshi and producer Abhishek Agarwal had recently met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said he appreciated the film.