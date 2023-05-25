Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Ashes series: England's James Anderson will 'definitely' be ready for opener against Australia

    England's veteran pacer James Anderson, who got injured during a county match, said he is most likely to feature in the Ashes opener against Australia.

    The Ashes series: England's James Anderson will 'definitely' be ready for opener against Australia snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2023, 12:51 PM IST

    The first Ashes Test against Australia is scheduled for next month, and England fast bowler James Anderson claims he has recovered from a groin injury and will 'definitely' be ready for the Edgbaston clash.

    Anderson, who England's leading bowler in Tests with 685 wickets, was hurt last week while playing for Lancashire. Josh Tongue, who has never played previously, was added to the squad, thus it is unlikely that he will participate in the final Test against Ireland before the Ashes.

    "Yes, definitely," Anderson, 40, told the Telegraph newspaper on Wednesday when asked if he would be fit for the opener against Australia at Edgbaston on June 16. 

    "I have no issues running and bowling again and just keeping my fingers crossed I can carry on going as I have been and will be ready for the Ashes," the veteran pacer added.

    "The idea is to try and step it up here at Lancashire over the next couple of days and then meet up with England on Sunday and see where I get to. I am in the squad for the Ireland test but we have to make a call on that nearer to the time," Anderson added.

    For England, who are already without injured fast bowler Jofra Archer, Anderson's availability is essential. The most recent Ashes series in Australia saw England lose 4-0.

    In an earlier interview with Sky Sports, Anderson said he was 'absolutely gutted' for Jofra Archer after he was ruled out of The Ashes and the rest of the summer with injury.

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma and company relive journey of reaching summit clash for 2nd time watch snt

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma and Co. relive journey of reaching summit clash for 2nd time (WATCH)

    IPL 2023 Eliminator: When SKY meets Akash! MI's Suryakumar Yadav and Madhwal discuss win over LSG watch snt

    IPL 2023 Eliminator: When SKY meets Akash! MI's Suryakumar Yadav and Madhwal discuss win over LSG - WATCH

    IPL 2023 playoff Eliminator: Akash Madhwal magic helps Mumbai Indians gets rid of Lucknow Super Giants to set up Gujarat Titans date, social media thrilled-ayh

    IPL 2023 Eliminator: Akash Madhwal magic helps Mumbai gets rid of Lucknow to set up Gujarat date

    ICC World Test Championship WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Why Ravi Shastri wants both Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in Team India XI?-ayh

    WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Why Ravi Shastri wants both R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in Team India XI?

    5 key reasons why MS Dhoni reigns as the best IPL captain and tactician?-ayh

    5 key reasons why MS Dhoni reigns as the best IPL captain and tactician?

    Recent Stories

    Amid possibility of gang war in Tihar, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli Jail AJR

    Amid possibility of gang war in Tihar, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli Jail

    Look who's back! 'Arikomban' spotted near Kumily town of Idukki, arikomban location tracking anr

    Look who's back! 'Arikomban' spotted near Kumily town of Idukki

    OnePlus 11 5G marble odyssey limited edition to launch in India soon check details gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G marble odyssey limited edition to launch in India soon

    IPL 2023: How Chennai Super Kings overcame hurdles to make their 10th final snt

    IPL 2023: How CSK overcame hurdles to make their 10th final

    64 windows of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express replaced in six months due to stone pelting, report anr

    64 windows of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express replaced in six months due to stone pelting; Report

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon