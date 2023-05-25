The Ashes series: England's James Anderson will 'definitely' be ready for opener against Australia

England's veteran pacer James Anderson, who got injured during a county match, said he is most likely to feature in the Ashes opener against Australia.

The first Ashes Test against Australia is scheduled for next month, and England fast bowler James Anderson claims he has recovered from a groin injury and will 'definitely' be ready for the Edgbaston clash.

Anderson, who England's leading bowler in Tests with 685 wickets, was hurt last week while playing for Lancashire. Josh Tongue, who has never played previously, was added to the squad, thus it is unlikely that he will participate in the final Test against Ireland before the Ashes.

"Yes, definitely," Anderson, 40, told the Telegraph newspaper on Wednesday when asked if he would be fit for the opener against Australia at Edgbaston on June 16.

"I have no issues running and bowling again and just keeping my fingers crossed I can carry on going as I have been and will be ready for the Ashes," the veteran pacer added.

"The idea is to try and step it up here at Lancashire over the next couple of days and then meet up with England on Sunday and see where I get to. I am in the squad for the Ireland test but we have to make a call on that nearer to the time," Anderson added.

For England, who are already without injured fast bowler Jofra Archer, Anderson's availability is essential. The most recent Ashes series in Australia saw England lose 4-0.

In an earlier interview with Sky Sports, Anderson said he was 'absolutely gutted' for Jofra Archer after he was ruled out of The Ashes and the rest of the summer with injury.