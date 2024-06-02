Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024: Virat Kohli gorges on food in dugout amidst 'Kohli, Kohli' chants; videos go viral (WATCH)

    In a viral video from the T20 World Cup, Virat Kohli remained composed amid fans' cheers, focused as he sat down to eat. India's warm-up win against Bangladesh indicates a strong start, 17 years after their last title. Kohli, despite recent IPL success, didn't bat, showcasing team depth. Their Group A journey begins against Ireland on June 5, followed by a high-stakes match against Pakistan.

    In a viral video from the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024, former India captain Virat Kohli was captured in the team's dugout, seemingly unfazed by the surrounding cheers of fans as he sat down to eat. Despite the chants of "Kohli, Kohli" echoing around him, Kohli appeared deeply focused, resembling his stance on the cricket pitch rather than someone about to enjoy a meal. In the video, a neatly arranged plate of food sat untouched on a table in front of him.

    India's performance in their only warm-up match against Bangladesh, where they secured a convincing 60-run victory, suggests they are poised for a strong showing in the tournament. This year marks 17 years since India last clinched the T20 World Cup title under the leadership of MS Dhoni in 2007.

    Kohli, who recently showcased his batting prowess by winning the Orange Cap as the leading run-scorer in the IPL, did not bat in the practice match against Bangladesh. Instead, the team explored alternative batting options, with Sanju Samson opening alongside captain Rohit Sharma.

    India's campaign in Group A kicks off with a match against Ireland on June 5 in New York, followed by a highly anticipated showdown against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9 at the same venue. Co-hosts USA and Canada complete the lineup in the group.

    As the excitement builds for India's quest for their second T20 World Cup title, Kohli's calm demeanour amidst the fervent fan chants adds another intriguing element to the tournament narrative.

