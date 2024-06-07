T20 World Cup 2024: USA stuns Pakistan in a thrilling super over win

In a historic moment for USA cricket, the co-hosts defeated Pakistan in a dramatic Super Over finish at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Saurabh Netravalkar held his nerve, leading USA to a thrilling victory after a gripping 5-hour and 17-minute contest in Dallas.

A HISTORIC MOMENT FOR USA! They defeat Pakistan in the Super Over. Brilliant scenes unfold in Dallas as USA players storm towards Saurabh Netravalkar, who kept his nerves in the Super Over and bowling magnificently.

It all began at the toss, with skipper Monank Patel opting to bowl first. Nosthush Kenjige’s impressive 3/30, along with superb bowling from Saurabh Netravalkar and Ali Khan, restricted Pakistan to just 159/7 in their 20 overs. This major upset marks a well-deserved victory for the USA.

USA lost Steven Taylor early in the powerplay, dismissed for 12 runs. Skipper Monank Patel got a reprieve when Iftikhar Ahmed at slip failed to attempt a catchable chance. Patel went on to score a crucial 50 off 38 balls but was the fourth wicket to fall with USA needing 49 runs from 35 balls.

Andries Gous partnered with Patel, adding 68 runs for the second wicket before scoring 35 off 26 balls. Aaron Jones, the hero from USA's tournament opener, finished the game unbeaten with 36 runs from 26 balls. Nitish Kumar scored the winning boundary off the last ball with USA needing 5 runs to win.

In the Super Over, Mohammad Amir bowled for Pakistan but a series of wides and sloppy fielding allowed USA to score 18 runs in 6 balls, despite hitting only 1 boundary. Saurabh Netravalkar, the former captain, defended the total. He started with a dot ball, conceded a boundary, and then bowled a wide. However, he dismissed Iftikhar on the third ball with a stunning catch by substitute Milind Kumar. Pakistan needed 14 runs from 3 balls, which was reduced to 7 runs from 1 ball. Netravalkar delivered a tidy over, sealing USA's historic win over Pakistan and putting them on top of the table in Group A.

