T20 World Cup 2024: Tim Southee, Trent Boult shine as NZ register first win; thrash Uganda by 9 wickets

New Zealand delivered a dominant performance, securing a comprehensive but consolatory nine-wicket victory over Uganda in the T20 World Cup 2024 in Tarouba on Saturday.

Left-arm pacer Trent Boult (2/7) and veteran quick Tim Southee (3/4) wreaked havoc, reducing Uganda to a paltry 40 all out in 18.4 overs, narrowly missing the lowest total in T20 World Cup history by just one run.

Uganda had been dismissed for the joint-lowest team total of 39 against West Indies last week, highlighting the significant gap between them and the top cricketing nations in the tournament.

Opener Devon Conway (22 not out off 15 balls, 4x4s) then guided New Zealand to their first win of the tournament, as the Kiwis chased down the target in just 5.2 overs.

Despite this victory, New Zealand finished outside of the semifinals for the first time in 10 years, having lost their opening two games to Afghanistan and hosts West Indies.

New Zealand displayed their dominance against debutants Uganda, whose batsmen continued to struggle throughout the tournament. The African team failed to surpass the 80-run mark in any match and finished with three losses and one win.

Taking advantage of swinging conditions in the powerplay, New Zealand capitalized by restricting Uganda to just 9/3.

Trent Boult set the tone early in the match with two quick wickets in the opening over. He dismissed Simon Ssesazi leg before wicket with a swinging delivery, followed by knocking over Robinson Obuya's stumps on the very next ball. Boult narrowly missed out on a hat-trick when Alpesh Ramjani managed to negotiate a yorker.

Tim Southee claimed Uganda's third wicket in the fourth over, trapping Ramjani lbw.

The wickets kept falling for Uganda as spinners Mitchell Santner (2/8) and Rachin Ravindra (2/9), along with pacer Lockie Ferguson (1/9), joined in the onslaught.

Southee returned in the 18th over to take two more wickets, dismissing Fred Achelam and Juma Miyagi leg before wicket on consecutive deliveries, although he also missed out on a hat-trick.

Kenneth Waiswa's 11 was the highest score by any Ugandan batsman in the innings.

