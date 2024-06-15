Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    T20 World Cup 2024: Tim Southee, Trent Boult shine as NZ register first win; thrash Uganda by 9 wickets

    New Zealand delivered a dominant performance, securing a comprehensive but consolatory nine-wicket victory over Uganda in the T20 World Cup 2024 in Tarouba on Saturday.

    T20 World Cup 2024: Tim Southee, Trent Boult shine as NZ register first win; thrash Uganda by 9 wickets snt
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 15, 2024, 11:47 AM IST

    New Zealand delivered a dominant performance, securing a comprehensive but consolatory nine-wicket victory over Uganda in the T20 World Cup 2024 in Tarouba on Saturday.

    Left-arm pacer Trent Boult (2/7) and veteran quick Tim Southee (3/4) wreaked havoc, reducing Uganda to a paltry 40 all out in 18.4 overs, narrowly missing the lowest total in T20 World Cup history by just one run.

    Uganda had been dismissed for the joint-lowest team total of 39 against West Indies last week, highlighting the significant gap between them and the top cricketing nations in the tournament.

    Opener Devon Conway (22 not out off 15 balls, 4x4s) then guided New Zealand to their first win of the tournament, as the Kiwis chased down the target in just 5.2 overs.

    Despite this victory, New Zealand finished outside of the semifinals for the first time in 10 years, having lost their opening two games to Afghanistan and hosts West Indies.

    New Zealand displayed their dominance against debutants Uganda, whose batsmen continued to struggle throughout the tournament. The African team failed to surpass the 80-run mark in any match and finished with three losses and one win.

    Taking advantage of swinging conditions in the powerplay, New Zealand capitalized by restricting Uganda to just 9/3.

    Trent Boult set the tone early in the match with two quick wickets in the opening over. He dismissed Simon Ssesazi leg before wicket with a swinging delivery, followed by knocking over Robinson Obuya's stumps on the very next ball. Boult narrowly missed out on a hat-trick when Alpesh Ramjani managed to negotiate a yorker.

    Tim Southee claimed Uganda's third wicket in the fourth over, trapping Ramjani lbw.

    The wickets kept falling for Uganda as spinners Mitchell Santner (2/8) and Rachin Ravindra (2/9), along with pacer Lockie Ferguson (1/9), joined in the onslaught.

    Southee returned in the 18th over to take two more wickets, dismissing Fred Achelam and Juma Miyagi leg before wicket on consecutive deliveries, although he also missed out on a hat-trick.

    Kenneth Waiswa's 11 was the highest score by any Ugandan batsman in the innings.

    Last Updated Jun 15, 2024, 11:47 AM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    T20 World Cup 2024: First-timers USA qualify for Super 8s, meme fest explodes as Pakistan knocked out snt

    T20 World Cup 2024: Debutants USA script history, enter Super 8s; meme fest explodes as Pakistan knocked out

    T20 WC 2024: Rashid Khan crashes Farooqi's post-match interview after Afghanistan storms into Super 8s (WATCH) snt

    T20 WC 2024: Rashid Khan crashes Farooqi's post-match interview after Afghanistan storms in Super 8s (WATCH)

    T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh clinches 25-run win over Netherlands, Edges closer to Super 8s qualification osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh clinches 25-run win over Netherlands, Edges closer to Super 8s qualification

    T20 World Cup 2024: Kane Williamson reflects on New Zealand's tough WC campaign osf

    T20 World Cup 2024: Kane Williamson reflects on New Zealand's tough WC campaign

    New York's Nassau Stadium, home to nail-biting T20 World Cup 2024 matches, set for demolition osf

    New York's Nassau Stadium, home to nail-biting T20 World Cup 2024 matches, set for demolition

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Mild tremors earthquake hit Thrissur, Palakkad regions on Saturday june 15 2024 anr

    Kerala: Mild tremors hit Thrissur, Palakkad regions; Check Details

    G7 Summit: A look at PM Modi's visit to Italy gcw

    G7 Summit: A look at PM Modi's visit to Italy

    Renuka Swamy post-mortem Report OUT: Darshan's fan died of shock and haemorrhage; read complete autopsy details RBA

    Renuka Swamy post-mortem report OUT: Darshan's fan died of shock and haemorrhage; read complete autopsy detail

    football Euro 2024: Records broken during Germany's 5-1 win over Scotland in opening clash; look at top talking points snt

    Euro 2024: Records broken during Germany's 5-1 win over Scotland in opening clash; look at top talking points

    Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal wedding: 5 things to know about actress' SHAADI RBA

    Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer wedding: 5 things to know about actress' SHAADI

    Recent Videos

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka rains: KSRTC bus driver using umbrella while driving to protect from leaking roof goes viral (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show RKK

    Barnali Chattopadhyay EXCLUSIVE: Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer talks about her experience

    Video Icon