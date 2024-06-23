T20 World Cup 2024: Celebrations erupt in Afghanistan as team secures historic win over Australia (WATCH)

In a jubilant display of national pride, Afghanistan erupted into celebrations following their historic victory over cricket powerhouse Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday.

In a jubilant display of national pride, Afghanistan erupted into celebrations following their historic victory over cricket powerhouse Australia in the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday. Fans took to the streets across various provinces, including a particularly vibrant gathering in Khost province, to commemorate what has been hailed as the greatest moment in Afghanistan cricket history.

The match, a must-win super 8 clash for Afghanistan, saw them clinch a thrilling 21-run victory over Australia, marking their first-ever win against the Australians in this format.

Openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran set the stage with impressive half-centuries, propelling Afghanistan to a competitive total of 148 for 6. Despite Australia's efforts to chase down the target, Afghanistan's all-rounder Gulabdin Naib delivered a career-best performance, claiming 4 wickets for just 20 runs to bowl out Australia for 127.

Captain Rashid Khan, visibly elated at the post-match presentation, described the win as "massive" for both the team and the nation.

"Massive win for us as a team and as a nation. Great feeling. It's something we missed in last two years. Really happy with the win and super proud of the guys," Rashid said at the post-match presentation.

"140 was a good total on this wicket. We didn't finish as well as we should have. Opening partnership gave us best start. On this wicket, anything 130-plus, we were capable of defending it as long as we kept calm and had the belief. That's the beauty of this team, having all-rounders and having options," he added.

"The way Gulbadin bowled today - the experience he has, it came good today. The way Nabi started - the wicket of Warner - was also pleasing to see. It's so important for us back home and around the world. I'm sure they're proud and would've enjoyed the game," Rashid said.

Also read: T20 World Cup 2024: Meme fest explodes as Afghanistan shock Australia with 21-run win in Super 8s

Gulabdin Naib, rightfully awarded the Player of the Match, echoed Rashid's sentiments, emphasizing the long-awaited nature of this achievement for Afghanistan cricket.

"We were waiting for a long time. Great moment for me, my nation, my people. Big achievement for our cricket. Thanks to our fans for supporting our cricket journey. We worked hard for the last 2 months, and the result is in front of you," he said.

"We beat Australia at last! It is a great achievement for Afghanistan cricket, our history isn’t too much so this is a great achievement. We played great cricket in the last World Cup, and this year we beat New Zealand in the group stage. Our journey starts now. We have great management and I’m very fortunate to have this team. Every game is important, we will rest tomorrow and think about it," Gulabdin added.

The win over Australia comes as a culmination of Afghanistan's steady rise in international cricket, marked by notable performances in recent tournaments. With each victory, the team continues to inspire a new generation of cricketers and fans, fueling aspirations for further achievements on the global stage.

Latest Videos