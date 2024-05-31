Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan heaps praises on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (WATCH)

    Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has praised Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, calling him his favourite opposition captain. Shakib shared his admiration during an appearance on the 'What A Show' YouTube channel, highlighting Rohit's selfless approach and significant achievements in cricket.

    T20 World Cup 2024: Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan heaps praises on Indian skipper Rohit Sharma (WATCH)
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 31, 2024, 10:54 AM IST

    Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan has expressed his admiration for Indian skipper Rohit Sharma, revealing that Rohit is his favourite opposition captain. Shakib made this revelation on the 'What A Show' YouTube channel. Rohit recently led India to their first Test victory at Sahara Park Newlands in Cape Town and became the second Indian captain to level a Test series in South Africa.

    Ahead of the 2023 ODI World Cup, Shakib also praised Rohit Sharma amidst his dispute with Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal, suggesting Tamim should learn from Rohit's selfless approach to the game.

    Shakib Al Hasan Considers Rohit Sharma a 'Selfless' Cricketer
    Shakib previously remarked, “Look at someone like Rohit Sharma. He built his career from No. 7 to opener, scored 10,000-plus runs. If he sometimes bats at No. 3 or 4, would it be a big problem? It is totally childish. It is my bat, I will play. No one else can play. A player should bat at any position for the team. Team first. It doesn’t make any difference if you have made 100 or 200, and the team loses. What can you do with personal achievement? You want to make a name for yourself?”

    Rohit Sharma’s captaincy for the Indian cricket team has seen highs and lows. He has excelled in bilateral series but is yet to secure an ICC title for India. Under Rohit, India reached the semi-finals of the 2022 T20 World Cup, the final of the 2023 World Test Championship, and the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

    Comparing Rohit Sharma’s captaincy to Virat Kohli’s, Kohli has had more success in overseas conditions. However, Rohit has led the Mumbai Indians to five Indian Premier League titles, whereas Kohli has not won any.

    Shakib and Rohit share a strong bond off the field as well. Shakib has played many matches against Rohit while representing the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

    Rohit Sharma is likely in the final phase of his career, potentially playing for another two to three years. With the T20 World Cup approaching, it is expected to be led by either Hardik Pandya or Suryakumar Yadav.

    Also Read: T20 World Cup 2024: Report claims team India unhappy with 'average' training facilities in NY; ICC responds

    Last Updated May 31, 2024, 11:24 AM IST
