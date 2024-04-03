Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Sunil Narine's explosive 85 leads Kolkata Knight Riders to formidable total against Delhi Capitals (WATCH)

    Sunil Narine's scintillating half-century sets platform for Kolkata Knight Riders for a huge first innings score against Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024.

    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Apr 3, 2024, 8:51 PM IST

    Sunil Narine comes up with a scintillating 21-ball half-century against the Delhi Capitals, earning Kolkata Knight Riders a blazing first innings total. Narine's explosive batting display, partnered with Phil Salt at the top of the order, showcased his remarkable prowess as he dismantled the Delhi Capitals' bowling lineup. A standout moment came in his onslaught against Ishant Sharma, where he amassed 26 runs in a single over, propelling KKR to a staggering 88 runs in the powerplay.

    In the 16th match of IPL 2024, DC and KKR fiercely clashed, with the Kolkata-based franchise currently positioned second in the points table with four points from two matches, while the Capitals sit seventh with two points from three encounters.

    Both teams enter the fray on the back of recent victories, with DC triumphing over five-time champions Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs on March 31, and the Knight Riders securing a seven-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru on March 29.

    Also Read: IPL 2024: Huge boost for MI as star batter Suryakumar Yadav declared fit; likely to play clash against DC

    Last Updated Apr 3, 2024, 9:21 PM IST
