    Sri Lanka vs Australia, Galle Test: Rain wreaks havoc on Day 2; grandstand collapses

    Monsoonal winds and rain have wreaked havoc ahead of day two of Australia's test match against Sri Lanka in Galle.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Galle, First Published Jun 30, 2022, 12:33 PM IST

    The wind at the Galle Cricket Stadium has caused significant problems for the organizers. Monsoonal winds and rain have wreaked havoc ahead of day two of Australia's test match against Sri Lanka in Galle, with a temporary grandstand collapsing and its roof completely ripped off. 

    The collapse occurred just as the Australian team entered the ground, with the roof failing to withstand powerful wind gusts. Fortunately, no one was in the stand, next to the practice nets, at the time, and no injuries have been reported yet.

    Indications of such weather conditions were not present on Day one as a full day of Cricket was played, which saw 13 wickets fall. Sri Lanka was bowled out for 212 in 59 overs with Wicket Keeper Niroshan Dickwella scoring 58 runs, Nathan Lyon took a 5-wicket hall, and Mitchell Swepson took three wickets. 

    Australia started well with the bat; however, two Ramesh Mendis wickets and a Steven Smith run-out kept Sri Lanka in the game as Day one ended with Australia at 98/3. 

    Play is yet to start on Day 2 at the time of writing. Play is still delayed until the conditions subside and debris is cleared.

    Last Updated Jun 30, 2022, 12:33 PM IST
