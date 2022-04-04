South Africa's Paul Adams 'honoured' after Keshav Maharaj breaks the legendary spinner's record

Maharaj took seven wickets as the Proteas' bundled Bangladesh out for 53 in 19 overs in their second innings to clinch a 220-run win in the first Test at Kingsmead.

South Africa's left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj on Monday surpassed the legendary Paul Adams as the leading Test wicket-taker among spinners in the country's post-apartheid period. Maharaj took seven wickets as the Proteas' bundled Bangladesh out for 53 in 19 overs in their second innings to clinch a 220-run win in the first Test at Kingsmead.

Keshav Maharaj now has 141 wickets from 41 Tests, seven more than Paul Adams, who took 134 wickets in his 45 Tests between 1995 and 2004. Maharaj took 7-32 and fellow spinner Simon Harmer, 3-21, to complete a dominant performance for the home side.

Meanwhile, the legendary spinner Paul Adams took to Twitter to congratulate Keshav Maharaj on achieving this feat. "Honoured to hand over the baton on @keshavmaharaj16 achievement on becoming the leading spin bowling wicket taker since readmission for #Proteas #SAvsBang @OfficialCSA," he wrote.

It was the lowest test innings total at Kingsmead, less than the 66 India managed in 1996. Bangladesh had been set a target of 274 for the win but resumed on the third morning on 11 for three and was bowled out inside 55 minutes.

It is worth noting that Hugh Tayfield remains South Africa's most successful spinner, with 170 wickets from 37 Test matches. Tayfield, who played from 1949 to 1960, took more wickets per Test match (4.59) than either Jim Laker or Lance Gibbs (4.19 and 3.91).

So far, South Africa has had 17 players to have taken 100 or more Test wickets, including five spinners. Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada are the only two currently active South African players among the ‘100 Test wickets' club.

Here's a look at South Africa's top 5 spinners of all time:

1. Hugh Tayfield – 170 wickets at 25.91 (1949-1960)

2. Keshav Maharaj – 136 wickets at 32.93 (2016-present)

3. Paul Adams – 134 wickets at 32.87 (1995-2004)

4. Paul Harris – 103 wickets at 37.87 (2007-2011)

5. Nicky Boje – 100 wickets at 42.65 (2000-2006)

Meanwhile, the leading wicket-taker in Tests for the Proteas remains legendary pacer Dale Steyn, who has a total of 439 wickets from 93 Tests. Steyn is followed by Shaun Pollock (421 wickets), Makhaya Ntini (390 wickets), Allan Donald (330 wickets), and Morne Morkel (309 wickets).

Win against Bangladesh will be a memorable one for the Proteas, who are missing five first-team regulars that have opted to play in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, including their entire frontline pace attack. The second test begins in Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth, on Thursday.