    Former Pakistan legend Inzamam-ul-Haq claims all was NOT well between BCCI, Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli

    In an interview to ARY News, Inzamam-ul-Haq also praised the country's fast bowling unit, claiming every team is apprehensive about facing Pakistan's bowling.

    Former Pakistan legend Inzamam ul haq sparks row claims all was not well between bcci ravi shastri and virat kohli t20 world cup 2021
    Team Newsable
    Pakistan, First Published Nov 27, 2021, 2:06 PM IST
    Former Pakistan legendary batter Inzamam-ul-Haq has made a startling claim that Virat Kohli, former coach Ravi Shastri and the BCCI's relationship turned frosty ahead of the T20 World Cup 2021. The legendary Pakistan cricketer also reckoned that Virat Kohli's announcement to step down as India's T20I skipper, just before the showpiece ICC event, could have been avoided.

    In an interview with Pakistan's ARY News, Inzamam-ul-Haq said that the statement of Virat Kohli stepping down from captaincy ahead of the T20 World Cup was a clear indication that the Indian skipper was under immense pressure and all was not well in the dressing room. The former Pakistan batter added that the entire team knew that current coach Rahul Dravid would soon replace Ravi Shastri.

    Also read: Virat Kohli's farewell to former coach Ravi Shastri will touch your hearts

    Inzamam-ul-Haq delved also pointed out the news of Ravi Shastri's likely departure coupled with Kohli's decision to step down as India's T20I captain highlighted that all is not well in the camp, including relations between the two and the Board of Cricket Control (BCCI) in India.

    Inzamam-ul-Haq also claimed that a hotch-potch of this magnitude ahead of a big event could challenge one's authority. He also questioned that had India won the T20 World Cup, would the BCCI have replaced Ravi Shastri and let Virat Kohli step down as T20I captain. "This means that relations between Kohli, Shastri and the BCCI were not great. There was some problem between them," said the former Pakistan batter.

    Also read: Ravi Shastri opens up on his alleged spat with Sourav Ganguly in 2016, proximity to Virat Kohli and more

    Inzamam-ul-Haq also discussed the drubbing India faced at the hand of Pakistan during the T20 World Cup 2021. Lauding pacer Shaheen Afridi's destructive spell of 3/31, which included the wickets of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, Inzamam said that Pakistan's current lot of fast bowlers could dismantle any batting lineup in the world.

    The former Pakistan legend added that the country's fast bowlers have always stamped their authority on India. "We have always had a good pace battery. Every team is a little apprehensive about facing Pakistan's bowling," added Inzamam.

    On September 16, 2021, Virat Kohli shocked his fans by announcing that he would step down as skipper of India's T20I ahead of the T20 World Cup, stating that he felt the need to give himself space to be fully functional ready to lead the team in both ODI and Test cricket. Meanwhile, Ravi Shastri's term as coach of the Indian team ended following the showpiece event. He was replaced by legendary Indian batter Rahul Dravid earlier this month, just ahead of New Zealand's tour to India. Coach Rahul Dravid kick-started his coaching campaign with India clinching a clean-sweep 3-0 in the T20 series against New Zealand.

    Last Updated Nov 27, 2021, 2:13 PM IST
