Rishabh Pant roped in as brand ambassador for Uttarakhand

Rishabh Pant is making a good name in Indian cricket. Meanwhile, he has been honoured with something special. He is now the brand ambassador for the state of Uttarakhand.

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant continues to rise to top ranks in Indian cricket, having cemented his place with Team India. However, his success does not happen to be limited to cricket. Recently, he has been honoured with something special off the field that concerns an entire state of India.

Pant has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the state of Uttarakhand. The decision was announced by the chief minister of the state, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Sunday. He reckoned that Pant would encourage youngsters in the state to take up the sport. The state is slowly on the rise in cricket and its infrastructure.

“One of the best cricket players of India, idol of youth and Lal Shri Rishabh Pant of Uttarakhand has been appointed by our government as ‘State Brand Ambassador’ with the aim of encouraging the youth of the state towards sports and public health,” Dhami said in a tweet, as he shared the video of his interaction with Pant.

In reply to it, Pant remarked, “Thank you @pushkardhami sir for giving me the opportunity to be the Brand Ambassador of promoting Sports and General Health among the people of Uttarakhand. I’ll do my best to spread this message and feeling happy that you are taking these steps towards a fitter India. Coming from a small town of Roorkee, I am confident that the people here have the ability to make the country proud in various fields of life.”

Pant is currently in South Africa, ahead of the three-Test series for the Freedom Trophy, starting December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Pant has become a leader, too, as he has been leading the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since this year and will be continuing the role in the coming seasons.