  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rishabh Pant roped in as brand ambassador for Uttarakhand

    Rishabh Pant is making a good name in Indian cricket. Meanwhile, he has been honoured with something special. He is now the brand ambassador for the state of Uttarakhand.

    Rishabh Pant roped in as brand ambassador for Uttarakhand-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Dec 20, 2021, 10:56 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant continues to rise to top ranks in Indian cricket, having cemented his place with Team India. However, his success does not happen to be limited to cricket. Recently, he has been honoured with something special off the field that concerns an entire state of India.

    Pant has been roped in as the brand ambassador of the state of Uttarakhand. The decision was announced by the chief minister of the state, Pushkar Singh Dhami, on Sunday. He reckoned that Pant would encourage youngsters in the state to take up the sport. The state is slowly on the rise in cricket and its infrastructure.

    ALSO WATCH: IND vs SA 2021-22 - Virat Kohli sweats out at nets, Cheteshwar Pujara backs Indian pacers for success

    “One of the best cricket players of India, idol of youth and Lal Shri Rishabh Pant of Uttarakhand has been appointed by our government as ‘State Brand Ambassador’ with the aim of encouraging the youth of the state towards sports and public health,” Dhami said in a tweet, as he shared the video of his interaction with Pant.

    In reply to it, Pant remarked, “Thank you @pushkardhami sir for giving me the opportunity to be the Brand Ambassador of promoting Sports and General Health among the people of Uttarakhand. I’ll do my best to spread this message and feeling happy that you are taking these steps towards a fitter India. Coming from a small town of Roorkee, I am confident that the people here have the ability to make the country proud in various fields of life.”

    ALSO SEE: IND vs SA 2021-22 - Indians train by playing Footvolley, Rohit Sharma gives pep-talk to U-19 players at NCA

    Pant is currently in South Africa, ahead of the three-Test series for the Freedom Trophy, starting December 26 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Pant has become a leader, too, as he has been leading the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) since this year and will be continuing the role in the coming seasons.

    Last Updated Dec 20, 2021, 10:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Virat Kohli has a special message for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in Punjabi (WATCH)-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Virat Kohli has a special message for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City in Punjabi (WATCH)

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Jos Buttler's drops to Marcus Harris's flop - The talking points from Day 4-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Jos Buttler's drops to Joe Root's injury - The talking points from Day 4

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli sweats out at nets, Cheteshwar Pujara backs Indian pacers for success (WATCH)-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli sweats out at nets, Cheteshwar Pujara backs Indian pacers for success (WATCH)

    Ashes 2021-22, Australia vs England, AUS vs ENG, Adelaide Test (D/N): Joe Root dependency to follow-on lethargy - The talking points from Day 3-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Adelaide Test (D/N): Joe Root dependency to follow-on lethargy - The talking points from Day 3

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Trophy 2021-22: Indians train by playing Footvolley, Rohit Sharma gives pep-talk to U-19 players at NCA-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22: Indians train by playing Footvolley, Rohit Sharma gives pep-talk to U-19 players at NCA

    Recent Stories

    Anthony Fauci warns of bleak winter ahead as Omicron spreads across globe gcw

    Anthony Fauci warns of 'bleak winter' ahead as Omicron spreads across globe

    Erling Haaland transfer: Trouble for Manchester United as Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke confirms Real Madrid interest-ayh

    Erling Haaland transfer: Trouble for Manchester United as Borussia Dortmund CEO confirms Real Madrid interest

    Aadhaar Voter ID linkage Why Asaduddin Owaisi calls government Bill absurd

    Aadhaar-Voter ID linkage: Why Asaduddin Owaisi calls it absurd

    Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to have a sequel? Here's what we know SCJ

    Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to have asequel? Here's what we know

    Munawar Faruqui announces his new stand-up show in Kolkata after facing backlash gcw

    Munawar Faruqui announces his new stand-up show in Kolkata after facing backlash

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words - ycb

    Karnataka: Kannada outfits target Maharashtra buses, blacken Marathi words

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022 Feels good to be back says Rahul in Amethi gcw

    UP Election 2022: Feels good to be back, says Rahul in Amethi

    Video Icon
    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out - gps

    Seven edibles and beverages that surprisingly aren't vegetarian; check it out

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FCG vs HFC Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 34): FC Goa, Hyderabad FC settle for 1-1 draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs OFC Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 33): Chennaiyin FC edges past Odisha FC 2-1

    Video Icon