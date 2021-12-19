  • Facebook
    IND vs SA 2021-22: Virat Kohli sweats out at nets, Cheteshwar Pujara backs Indian pacers for success (WATCH)

    India is gearing up for a historic tour of South Africa. Ahead of the three-Test series for the Freedom Trophy, Virat Kohli and co are sweating it out at the nets, while Cheteshwar Pujara has backed pacers for success.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Centurion, First Published Dec 19, 2021, 11:59 AM IST
    It will be an exciting and historic tour of South Africa for Team India. The teams would be playing three-Tests for the Freedom Trophy from December 26. Ahead of the clash, the Indians have arrived in South Africa and are sweating it out, including skipper Virat Kohli, who has the chance to lead his side to a historic Test series win.

    In a video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the Indian team arrived at the SuperSport Park in Centurion ahead of its opening Test. It practised at the venue intensely, with Kohli, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal and many more sweating it out during the net practice.

    ALSO READ: IND vs SA 2021-22 - Indians train by playing Footvolley, Rohit Sharma gives pep-talk to U-19 players at NCA

    It all happened under the watchful eyes of Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, who was also seen giving some batting tips to Kohli, with the latter approving it. Among the bowlers were Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who were giving it all at the nets to prepare in the best possible way. Watch the clips above, along with the practice video below.

    Meanwhile, Pujara has backed the Indian pacers to come in handy during the series. He feels that they have the ability and should pick up 20 wickets per Test to stand a chance at success. Also, he thinks that playing Tests recently would aid the Indians, despite the conditions being vastly different from India and England.

    ALSO READ: India vs South Africa 2021-22 - KL Rahul to be vice-captain for Tests in Rohit Sharma's absence

    With the threat of the Omicron variant of COVID in South Africa, Pujara was not really concerned by it. "Sometimes I feel bio-bubble helps the team environment where you end up spending more time with the team players. So, there are restrictions as well, but at the same time, you are getting to play some cricket, and that's the most important thing being a cricketer. We can play cricket even in a biosecure bubble, so that helps," he told reporters, reports ESPNCricinfo.

