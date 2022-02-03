  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 to be held in 2 phases between February 10-June 26

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 has been delayed due to COVID. For the first time, it will be held in two phases. The opening phase will be played on February 10, followed by the second from May 30.

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 to be held in 2 phases between February 10-June 26-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 3, 2022, 6:01 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Finally, after a couple of seasons of inactivity, the Ranji Trophy is all set to return from the 2021-22 season. Although it was scheduled to get started last month, the third COVID outbreak in the country delayed it. It will now be played in a couple of phases, starting February 10, with the second phase commencing May 30.

    The tournament will be held across nine venues in the country. The first phase will be the league stage, featuring 38 teams and 57 games, which will run between February 10-March 15. The knockouts phase would start from May 30, following the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 conclusion. The phase will have seven matches.

    Overall, 64 matches will be held in 62 days, reports ESPNCricinfo. The teams will be divided into nine groups, eight Elite groups of four teams each and a Plate group of six teams. The league stage will consist of three games, each for the Elite teams from their group, while for the Plate, there will be just three designated matches for each side from the group.

    ALSO READ: Ravi Shastri sounds alarm over Ranji Trophy postponement; warns of grave consequences for Indian cricket

    The seven top-ranked teams from the Elite group qualify for the quarters, while the lowest-ranked second-placed team from the Elite groups will face the Plate topper in a virtual pre-quarters. However, it remains to be seen which Elite group will not earn an automatic quarters berth. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is expected to release the playing conditions soon.

    The pre-quarters is expected to be played during the first phase, before the IPL 2022 commencement on March 27. Matches of the Elite groups will be played across Rajkot, Cuttack, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Trivandrum, Delhi, Haryana and Guwahati, while Kolkata hosts the Plate matches.

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2022, 6:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MS Dhoni Atharva vs Virat Kohli Super V The difference between graphic novels of Indian cricketing greats-ayh

    MS Dhoni's Atharva vs Virat Kohli's Super V: The difference between graphic novels of Indian cricketing greats

    ICC U19 World Cup 2022: India pummels Australia by 96 runs to enter 4th successive final, netizens overjoyed-ayh

    ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: India pummels Australia by 96 runs to enter 4th successive final, netizens overjoyed

    India vs Windies/West Indies, IND vs WI 2021-22: Several Indian squad members test COVID positive-ayh

    India vs Windies 2021-22: Several Indian squad members test COVID positive

    Hated bowling to Sachin Tendulkar: Brett Lee reveals as the former Australian pacer picks toughest batter-ayh

    Hated bowling to Sachin Tendulkar: Brett Lee reveals as the former Australian pacer picks toughest batter

    How did Virat Kohli react upon receiving USD 50000 from Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2008-ayh

    How did Virat Kohli react upon receiving USD 50,000 from Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2008?

    Recent Stories

    Indian diplomats to boycott Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics; DD Sports won't telecast ceremonies either

    Indian diplomats to boycott Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics; DD Sports won't telecast ceremonies either

    Yogi Adityanath reveals state govt's report card ahead of UP Election 2022 gcw

    Yogi Adityanath reveals state govt's report card ahead of UP Election 2022

    Priyanka Chopra to feature with Marvel star Anthony Mackie in 'Ending Things'RCB

    Priyanka Chopra to feature with Marvel star Anthony Mackie in 'Ending Things'

    UP Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police seizes illegal arms in Azamgarh, Ballia, Jaunpur - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Uttar Pradesh Police seizes illegal arms in Azamgarh, Ballia, Jaunpur

    Amitabh Bachchan sells South Delhi's house; it was Bachchan's family house RCB

    Amitabh Bachchan sells South Delhi's house; it was Bachchan's family house

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka hijab row Educational institution no place for religious observance, laments state HM

    Karnataka hijab row: Educational institution not for religious observance, says HM Araga Jnanendra

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic on SC East Bengal draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC needs to keep trying, keep its mentality positive, try to win - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: SC East Bengal can beat everyone, and we will try for that - Mario Rivera on Chennaiyin FC draw

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, SCEB vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 79): SC East Bengal makes fine comeback to hold Chennaiyin FC 2-2

    Video Icon
    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    United States: Will not endorse Rahul's remark on Modi govt policies bringing Pakistan and China closer

    Video Icon