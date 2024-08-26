Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan, Bangladesh penalized for slow over-rate in Rawalpindi Test, lose crucial WTC points; details here

    Pakistan and Bangladesh have been docked crucial points in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings following slow over-rate offences during the opening Test of their series in Rawalpindi.

    First Published Aug 26, 2024, 5:13 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 26, 2024, 5:13 PM IST

    Pakistan and Bangladesh have been docked crucial points in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) standings following slow over-rate offences during the opening Test of their series in Rawalpindi. The sanctions come as a significant blow to both teams' aspirations of reaching the WTC final.

    Pakistan, who hosted the match, were found to be six overs short of the required over-rate, resulting in the loss of six WTC points. Bangladesh, despite their dominant 10-wicket victory over their Asian counterparts, were docked three points after being three overs short.

    In addition to the points deduction, both teams faced financial penalties. Pakistan were fined 30% of their match fee, while Bangladesh were penalised 15%. Captains Shan Masood of Pakistan and Najmul Hossain Shanto of Bangladesh accepted the sanctions, avoiding the need for formal hearings.

    Following these deductions, Pakistan remains in the eighth spot on the WTC standings, while Bangladesh drops to seventh, falling behind South Africa.

    The two teams are set to clash again in the second Test, starting this Friday in Rawalpindi.

    Adding to Bangladesh's disciplinary woes, star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was fined 10% of his match fee and received a demerit point for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The incident occurred during the 33rd over of Pakistan's second innings when Shakib threw the ball at Mohammad Rizwan after the batter had backed away. Shakib’s actions were deemed a violation of Article 2.9 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which covers inappropriate and dangerous behavior during international matches.

